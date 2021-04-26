The US Dollar has weakened across the board and the US yields are steady. US new home sales came in at the highest level since 2006. High-frequency indicators are pointing to a sharp recovery in manufacturing and services activity in the US. UK March retail sales also beat expectations. Developed markets are seeing normalcy getting restored and seem to have emerged out of the debilitating effects of the pandemic.
The focus this week will be on the Fed meeting on Wednesday and US Q1 GDP data on Thursday. US Durable March Durable goods data is due today. The domestic COVID situation continues to remain alarming with close to a record 350000 new cases reported on 24th April. 14100-14200 continues to remain extremely strong support for the Nifty.
The government borrowed Rs 22000crs against a notified amount of Rs 32000crs in Friday's auction. No bids were accepted in the 2026 security, which resulted in an 8bps rally in that tenor post cutoffs. The benchmark 10y had ended at 6.04%. We expect it to trade a 5.95%-6.12% this week.
There was a sharp move higher in near-term forwards on Friday. The elevated forward points from offshore are getting transmitted onshore. We expect the longer-term forwards to inch higher as well.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 75.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 74.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.50 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
