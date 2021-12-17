The euro is almost unchanged on Friday, after posting considerable gains a day earlier. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1323, down 0.06% on the day.
ECB taketh and giveth
The ECB confirmed that its emergency Covid support programme (PEPP) will end as scheduled, in March 2022. This was essentially old news. The burning question ahead of Thursday’s policy meeting was whether the bank would increase bond purchases under its Asset Purchase Programme (APP), which currently runs at a clip of EUR 20 billion/month. There was sharp dissension within the ECB what to do with the APP – hawkish members wanted to maintain the current pace, while dovish members were urging a doubling of the pace to EUR 40 billion/month, in order to cushion the economies of the poorer members of the bloc after PEPP runs out. In the end, we saw a classic ECB compromise, where nobody got exactly what they wanted. Under the plan, APP will increase to 40 billion after PEPP winds up, but this will be reduced to 30 billion in Q3, and fall back to 20 billion in October 2022 for “as long as necessary”.
In a press conference after the meeting, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that there was a broad majority for this QE package, adding that a rate hike was unlikely in 2022. The ECB has given itself plenty of flexibility after PEPP with the use of APP, in order to avoid any market turbulence when PEPP is wound up.
The ECB’s cautious position stands in sharp contrast to the hawkish moves we saw from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England this week. The Fed accelerated its taper of its bond purchase scheme, while the BoE surprised the market with a rate hike, the first such move by a major central bank during the Covid pandemic. In the words of one analyst, the Fed and BoE are from Mars, while the ECB is from Venus. The ECB has not had to contend with red-hot inflation like the Fed and BoE, but if inflation accelerates in the eurozone, the ECB may have to take a hawkish pivot and follow in the footsteps of its Anglo-Saxon counterparts.
EUR/USD technical
-
The next support level is at 1.1245. Below, there is support at 1.1173.
-
There is resistance at 1.1372 and 1.1427.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?