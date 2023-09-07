USD - Dollar determined by US economy
The dollar exchange rate was very volatile during the summer months. At the beginning of June, the exchange rate stood at 1.07. By mid-July, the euro had risen to 1.12 dollars, as weaker than expected US inflation data dampened interest rate expectations for the United States. A countermovement then set in, triggered by better than expected US economic data. Weak economic data from the Eurozone additionally supported this strengthening of the dollar. In our view, the US economy will be decisive for the further development of the dollar. The question is how long the solid growth will hold, despite significantly higher interest rates. At present, demand indicators still point to a robust economy. However, we see indications of a looming slowdown in a number of areas. These include the labor market, credit growth and the development of savings. For us, therefore, a cooling of the US economy is likely during the coming months, which argues for a weaker dollar.
JPY – Monetary policy argues for further weakness of yen
The Bank of Japan's control of the yield level of 10-year Japanese government bonds (within a target corridor of 50 basis points above or below a yield level of 0%) continues to be the determining factor for the development of the yen exchange rate. By contrast, German 10-year government bonds are currently comparatively attractively priced with a yield level of around 2.6%. Since core inflation in both currency areas is close to the same level, there is still a lot to be said for the euro from a fundamental perspective. The yen's weakness can therefore continue, provided there are no fundamental changes in the Bank of Japan's monetary policy. In the event of an escalation of crises, the yen can also quickly strengthen against the euro again at any time.
CHF - Narrowing inflation differential should strengthen euro somewhat
From a fundamental perspective, the franc continues to benefit from a significantly lower inflation level compared with the Eurozone (2.1% y/y vs. 5.3% y/y in August), while only slight advantages in favor of the euro result from the current interest rate differential. However, the inflation differential should gradually narrow in the coming months, from which the euro should benefit at least temporarily. We therefore forecast a slight strengthening of the euro against the Swiss franc in the coming months. In the short term, we expect increased volatility during the meeting of the central banks (ECB and SNB) in September. In the event of an escalation of geopolitical crises, the franc may continue to strengthen strongly against the euro at any time.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
