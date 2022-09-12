In today's live stream, Coach Dale shares areas of interest on a Euro and Cable pullback. He updated the bullish Silver Forecast and talked about a seasonal pullback coming in SPX.
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0100
Although EUR/USD retreated from the multi-week high it touched at 1.0198 earlier in the day, it remains on track to register strong daily gains as it holds comfortably above 1.0100. Hawkish ECB rhetoric and the broad dollar weakness fueled the pair's advance on Monday.
GBP/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1700
GBP/USD has extended its rebound and climbed to a fresh September high at 1.1700 before retreating modestly. The British pound benefits from the improving risk mood at the beginning of the week despite disappointing UK data.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,730
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains after having advanced to its strongest level in nearly two weeks above $1,730. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% in the early American session, helping XAU/USD to stay afloat in positive territory.
Bitcoin traders play waiting game ahead of CPI data and the Merge
Bitcoin price witnessed a slow recovery from its slump as investors waited for the release of CPI data. Analysts believe Bitcoin price could witness a reversal of its downtrend once there is a successful completion of the Merge.
US August CPI ahead of Fed meeting
Tomorrow is likely to be one of the most important days for the markets this week, because we get some crucial data ahead of the FOMC meeting next week. To make matters more interesting, the Fed is already in its blackout period.