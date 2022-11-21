In today's live stream, Dale shared downside targets in GBPUSD. He's looking for DXY 1.09 and a shakeout in SPX.
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, trades near 1.0250
EUR/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum near 1.0250. Wall Street's main indexes trade in negative territory after the opening bell, allowing the US Dollar to preserve its strength and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD stays deep in red at around 1.1800 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Monday and trades at around 1.1800. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood amid renewed China Covid worries helps the safe-haven US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold loses recovery momentum, retreats to $1,740 area
Gold price recovered toward $1,750 in the early American session but lost its traction. With the US Dollar benefiting from safe-haven flows, XAU/USD stays on the back foot. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, helping the pair limit its losses for now.
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
