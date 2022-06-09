It has been a quiet week for the euro, and that trend has continued today, as EUR/USD is unchanged at 1.0718.
All eyes on ECB
The ECB is poised to end its accommodative policy at today’s meeting, but there is plenty of uncertainty and anticipation ahead of the announcement. The central bank has signalled that it plans to tighten policy but has been short on details. ECB President Lagarde has stated that rates will lift off after its asset purchase programme ends. With a rate hike widely expected at the July meeting, that adds up to QE winding up at the end of June. That still leaves plenty of variables in play. Will the ECB hike by a moderate 25bp or a massive 50bp? What will be the pace of the rate-hike cycle?
As for today’s meeting, a rate hike is unlikely but cannot be ruled out, with inflation continuing to accelerate. If the ECB doesn’t raise rates today and suffices with terminating QE, the driver for euro movement in today’s session will be Lagarde’s press conference. A hawkish tone could give the euro a lift, while if Lagarde sounds more dovish than the markets were expecting, the euro could lose ground.
Key to the size of the rate hike in July will be today’s updated inflation and GDP forecasts. The war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks make it likely that inflation will be revised upwards and growth downwards. If the inflation report is worse than expected, there will be more pressure on the ECB to consider a 50bp hike in July.
EUR/USD technical
-
EUR/USD faces resistance at 1.0796 and 1.0871.
-
There is weak support at 1.0711, followed by support at 1.0636.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
ECB leaves key rates unchanged, intends to hike by 25 bps in July – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) has left its key rates following its June meeting as expected. In the policy statement, the bank clarified that it intends to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points in July and announced that it lowered the 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.8%. Eyes on Lagarde presser.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 as focus shifts to Lagarde
EUR/USD has started to edge higher and climbed above 1.0730 following a dip below 1.0700 with the initial reaction to the ECB's policy statement. Investors await ECB President Lagarde's presser and her comments on the possibility of a 50 bps hike in September.
GBP/USD gains traction, edges higher toward 1.2550
GBP/USD has edged higher toward 1.2550 during the European trading hours on Thursday. With the initial reaction to the ECB's policy announcements, the greenback is having a difficult time gathering strength, allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold stays on the back foot below $1,850 amid rising US yields
Gold trades in negative territory below $1,850 into the American session on Thursday. Following the ECB's policy decisions, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day, making it difficult for XAU/USD erase its losses.
