GBP slumps, AUD outperforms, China trifecta data next
Summary:
The Euro tumbled below 1.0700 to 1.0645 after the ECB hiked its Main Refinancing Rate by 25 basis points to 4.50%. Persistent inflation amidst weakening growth in Europe weighed on the shared currency. In choppy trade, the shared currency hit an overnight and 3-month low at 1.0632.
Upbeat US PPI and Retail Sales data lifted the Dollar Index (DXY) to 105.33 from 104.73. August Retail Sales jumped to 0.6%, beating expectations at 0.1%. US Producer Prices rose to 0.7% from 0.3%.
Sterling (GBP/USD) slumped 0.64% to 1.2410 (1.2490) amidst broad-based US Dollar strength and a weaker Euro. The British currency was pounded to an overnight and 4-month low at 1.2397.
The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) outperformed, climbing 0.3% against the Greenback to 0.6440 from 0.6423 yesterday. Australia’s economy added 64,900 jobs in August, while the Jobless rate was unchanged, at 3.7%.
Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar edged higher to 147.45 at the close of trade in New York, up a touch from yesterday’s 147.32. Overnight, the USD/JPY pair to 147.56 highs before easing.
The 10-year US treasury bond yield rose to 4.29% from 4.24%. In contrast, Germany’s 10-year Bund yield slumped 6 basis points to 2.59%. The UK’s 10-year Gilt yield was last at 4.27% (4.34%).
The Greenback finished mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) edged up to 7.2840 from 7.2750 yesterday.
Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback rallied to 1.3630 (1.3610 yesterday). The USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) pair rose to 35.80 from 35.70 yesterday.
Wall Street Stocks rallied. The DOW added 1.04% to 34,943 from 34,583 yesterday while the S&P 500 finished at 4,507, up from yesterday’s 4,475. Other global share markets finished higher.
Other economic data released yesterday saw UK RICS House Prices plummet to -68%, lower than forecasts at -55%. US Claims for Unemployment benefits fell to 220k, better than forecasts at 226k.
- EUR/USD – Despite an increase in the Main Refinancing Rate to 4.50% from 4.25% by the European Central Bank, the Euro tumbled to 1.0645 from 1.0700. In volatile trade, the overnight low recorded was 1.0632 while the high traded was 1.0752.
- AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler outperformed, climbing against the Greenback to 0.6440 against yesterday’s 0.6423. A solid Australian Employment report lifted the Battler. The Aussie traded to an overnight high at 0.6460. The overnight low recorded was 0.6419.
- USD/JPY – Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar settled at 147.45 (147.32 yesterday). The Greenback traded to an overnight high at 147.56 before easing. In subdued trade, the overnight low recorded was at 147.01. USD/JPY kept its bid, supported by higher US yields.
- GBP/USD – Sterling slumped to 1.2410 from 1.2490 yesterday. In volatile trade, the British Pound traded to an overnight high at 1.2506 against the Greenback before plummeting to 1.2397 lows. The British currency then steadied to its 1.2410 close.
On the lookout:
Today’s economic calendar kicks off with China’s trifecta of August Retail Sales (y/y f/c 3.0% from 2.5%), Industrial Production (y/y f/c 3.9% from 3.7%), and Fixed Asset Investment (ytd/y f/c 3.3% from 3.4%).
All forecasts are from ACY Finlogix. China also releases its August Unemployment Rate (f/c 5.4% from 5.3% - ACY Finlogix).
Japan follows with its July Tertiary Industrial Index (m/m f/c -0.2% from -0.4% - ACY Finlogix).
France starts off Europe with its August Inflation Rate (m/m f/c 1% from 0.1%; y/y f/c 4.8% from 4.3% - ACY Finlogix).
Italy releases its August Inflation Rate (y/y f/c 5.5% from 5.9% - ACY Finlogix).
The Eurozone follows with its July Trade Balance - Surplus (f/c +EUR 20 billion from +EUR 23 billion – ACY Finlogix).
Canada kicks off North America with its Canadian July New Motor Vehicle Sales (f/c 158.0 k from 165.42 k – ACY Finlogix).
The US rounds up today’s economic data releases with its US August Export Prices (m/m f/c 0.4% from 0.7% previously - ACY Finlogix) and US August Import Prices (m/m f/c 0.3% from 0.4% previously – ACY Finlogix), US August Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0.1% from 1%; y/y f/c -0.5% from -0.2% - ACY Finlogix), US August Capacity Utilization (f/c 79.3% from 79.3% - ACY Finlogix).
Finally, the US releases its New York Empire State Manufacturing Index (f/c -10 from -19 ACY Finlogix).
Trading perspective:
Robust US Retail Sales and upbeat Producer Prices lifted the US Dollar following its fall yesterday.
A dovish hike by the ECB weighed on the Euro and other FX against the Greenback.
Today’s economic calendar is a busy one, with China releases its trifecta of Industrial Production, Retail Sales, and Fixed Asset Investment in Asia today.
China also releases its Jobless Rate. The US releases its New York Empire State Manufacturing Index which is forecast to improve to -10 from a previous -19. Currency traders will keep an eye on that as well.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve is set to continue raising its borrowing cost have put a bid under the US Dollar.
Expect the Greenback to stay bid against its Rivals today until the latest US economic data are released. The caveat once again is a disappointment in US data which could see a pre-weekend US Dollar sell-off.
EUR/USD – Slip-sliding away, the Euro finished on a soft note against the Greenback at 1.0645 (1.0700 yesterday). Look for immediate support at 1.0630 (overnight low traded was 1.0632). The next support level is found at 1.0600 followed by 1.0570. On the topside, look for immediate resistance at 1.0670, 1.0700 and 1.0730 to cap any rallies. Look for more choppy trade in a likely range today of 1.0620-1.0720. Prefer to buy Euro on dips today.
Source: Finlogix.com
AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler held its own, outperforming other currencies and climbing against the Greenback to 0.6440 (0.6423 yesterday). Look for immediate resistance today at 0.6470 (overnight high traded was 0.6460). The next resistance level lies at 0.6500. Immediate support can be found at 0.6410 (overnight low traded was 0.6419). The next support level lies at 0.6390. Look for a likely trading range today of 0.6400-0.6500. Trade the range today.
USD/JPY – Despite a rise in US bond yields, the Greenback settled little-changed against the Japanese Yen to 147.45 (147.32 yesterday). Immediate resistance today is found at 147.70 followed by 148.00. On the downside, look for immediate support at 147.10, 146.80 and 146.30. Look for more choppy trade in this currency pair, likely between 147.00-148.00. Trade the range, nice and wide.
GBP/USD – Sterling slid against the broadly based stronger US Dollar to 1.2410 from 1.2490 yesterday. On the day, look for immediate support at 1.2390 (overnight low traded was 1.2397). The next support level lies at 1.2360. On the topside, immediate resistance lies at 1.2440, 1.2470 and 1.2500 (overnight high traded was 1.2506). Look for more choppy trade in the British currency, likely between 1.2390-1.2490. Prefer to buy Sterling dips today.
Happy and trading all. Have a top weekend ahead.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6450 amid mixed China's data dump, stimulus optimism
AUD/USD is recapturing 0.6450, enjoying a good uptick in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is supported by the Chinese stimulus optimism and upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge is also aiding the Aussie rebound.
EUR/USD languishes near six-month low, seems vulnerable below mid-1.0600s
EUR/USD enters a bearish consolidation phase following the overnight post-ECB slump. Bets that the ECB is done with rate hikes undermine the shared currency and exert pressure. Hawkish Fed expectations benefit the USD and support prospects for a further downfall.
Gold extends recovery toward $1,920, China's support measures underpin
Gold price is extending its recovery from three-week lows toward $1,920 in the Asian session on Friday. Gold price is capitalizing on a minor pullback in the US Dollar and China's support measures to boost its economy. US sentiment data is next of note.
Bitcoin open interest outperformed crypto markets amid BTC Spot ETF hype
Bitcoin open interest outperformed the entire cryptocurrency market in August, amid hype relating to Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The comparison follows a report by Bitfinex, noting that outflows reached $55 billion, with the liquidity crunch giving event-based volatility more influence on prices.
Upward surprise in August sales overstates consumer resilience
The upward surprise in retail sales can be traced to a few retailers—autos and gasoline—and is somewhat price-related. Control group sales rose 0.1%, more in line with expectations, and when considering downward revisions, consumer spending is still tracking for a solid Q3 gain, albeit a bit weaker than we were previously expecting.