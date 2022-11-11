Part 1) Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.
In the short term Euro has been decelerating higher. In the long term Euro has been accelerating higher. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with a one week time horizon.
Part 2) Trade idea details
Buy € 75,734 EUR , or 0.76 lots of Euro, take profit at € 1.0448 level with 50.02% odds for a € 999 EUR gain, stop out at € 1.0176 with 50.0% odds for a € 1,000 EUR loss through 1w time horizon
Part 3) EURUSD trend analysis
EURUSD last price was € 1.031193 . The short term trend decelerating higher is stronger than the long term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the last change was higher but decelerating.
Part 4) EURUSD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the EURUSD price increased 11 days and decreased 9 days. For every up day, there were 0.82 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.8355% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.5113% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 4.61% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.2305% percent.
Part 5) EURUSD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURUSD, is € 0.990984 , and the best case scenario overnight is € 1.071402 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that € 1.0176 could trade and that € 1.0448 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key takeaways
-
Price today € 1.031193.
-
Over the past 20 days, the EURUSD price increased 11 days and decreased 9 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.82 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.8355%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.5113%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 4.61% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.2305% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 6.0753 pips per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 120.08 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 1.1645 %.
-
Over the last session, the price decelerated by -52.4 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 as US Dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three months above 1.1300. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets ahead of the weekend.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1800
GBPUSD has extended its rally and advanced toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index, amid improving market mood helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold climbs to multi-month highs above $1,760
Gold continues to push higher and trades above $1,760 for the first time in nearly three months on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy bearish pressure as investors cheer the soft US inflation report and heightened optimism about Chine easing coronavirus restrictions.
FTX files for bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
The embattled FTX exchange has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. FTX has been in the spotlight this week following allegations of mismanagement of funds. FTX, the West Realm Shires Services and Alameda Research, including 130 affiliated firms have started proceedings under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.