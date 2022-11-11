Part 1) Introduction

VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.

In the short term Euro has been decelerating higher. In the long term Euro has been accelerating higher. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with a one week time horizon.

Part 2) Trade idea details

Buy € 75,734 EUR , or 0.76 lots of Euro, take profit at € 1.0448 level with 50.02% odds for a € 999 EUR gain, stop out at € 1.0176 with 50.0% odds for a € 1,000 EUR loss through 1w time horizon

Part 3) EURUSD trend analysis

EURUSD last price was € 1.031193 . The short term trend decelerating higher is stronger than the long term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the last change was higher but decelerating.

Part 4) EURUSD value analysis

Over the past 20 days, the EURUSD price increased 11 days and decreased 9 days. For every up day, there were 0.82 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.8355% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.5113% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 4.61% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.2305% percent.

Part 5) EURUSD worst/best case scenario analysis

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURUSD, is € 0.990984 , and the best case scenario overnight is € 1.071402 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that € 1.0176 could trade and that € 1.0448 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Key takeaways