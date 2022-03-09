In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert showed the tagging of the Wedge at 1.1040. He said we could pull back on a hot CPI number with an 8 handle.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains and approaches 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1080, as risk appetite returned to financial markets after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s aide said that the country is ready for a diplomatic solution. Speculative interest dumping the greenback ahead of ECB, US inflation data.
GBP/USD grinds higher, trades above 1.3150
GBP/USD near a daily high of 1.3180 amid the better market’s mood. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as risk flows dominate the financial markets.
XAUUSD battling to recover the $2,000 level
Gold is slowly recovering its shine, battling to recover the $2,000 level. The bright metal plummeted to $1,975.67 a troy ounce ahead of the US opening, following news that Kyiv was ready for a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Moscow.
Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283
Shiba Inu price set up three swing lows around a vital support level, giving rise to a triple bottom setup. This pattern forecasts a trend reversal and indicates that SHIB is due for a bullish outlook.
Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback Premium
All markets are saying, is give peace a chance – paraphrasing John Lennon's song, that is what is going on, with stocks and risk currencies rising while safe-haven assets are tumbling down.