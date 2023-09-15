Investors didn’t buy the rumour of a European Central Bank (ECB) rate hike but heavily sold the ECB’s intention to stop hiking the rates in the close future. The ECB raised the rates by 25bp yesterday and said that it ‘now considers that the key ECB rates reached levels that, maintained for sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target’. And that was it for the euro bears. ECB Chief Christine Lagarde tried to convince investors that the ECB rates are not necessarily at their peak and that the future decisions will depend on the incoming data. But in vain. The EURUSD sank below 1.07 after the decision and the EZ yields melted as many were rubbing their eyes to understand why a 25bp hike didn’t even spark a minor rebound given that the decision was not warranted, on the contrary, the expectations were mixed into the meeting!
In fact, many euro bears also jumped on a trade yesterday as Lagarde announced that the ECB significantly pulled its economic projections to the downside. BUT, in the meantime, the ECB revised its inflation expectations higher as well. Therefore, it’s naïve to think that the ECB can’t continue hiking rates with such a sour economic outlook. They can. They can, because they have a single mandate – price stability. As such, the market certainly remains too enthusiastically, and unrealistically dovish about the ECB. When I hear ‘data dependency’, I immediately look at energy prices and you know what I see there: further inflation pressures and a real possibility for further rate hikes.
Oil extends gains
The barrel of US crude traded past $91 yesterday, and Brent is getting ready to test the $95pb level. The better-than-expected industrial production, retail sales data from China this morning and news that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cut the required reserves for banks for the second time this year to boost market liquidity are giving a further support to the oil bulls looking for reasons to ignore the overbought market conditions.
But the rising oil prices are not benign, and the hawkish ECB is not necessarily positive for the euro, and here is why: the data released in the US yesterday showed that both retail sales and PPI got a decent boost because of higher gasoline prices in August. But it also showed that spending more on gasoline didn’t get Americans to spend less elsewhere. And that’s inflationary. Consequently, the latest developments will, at some point, awaken the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks, and increase the risk of a further selloff for the EURUSD. There is no chance that Jerome Powell will announce the end of the rate hikes next week. He will only say that the trajectory of core inflation is soothing, but rising energy prices is a risk that they must manage. The dollar index could soon take out a major Fibonacci resistance, the 38.2% retracement on last year’s meltdown (near 105.40), and step into the medium-term bullish consolidation zone. Hence the EURUSD could well be forced below a critical Fibonacci retracement, its own 38.2% level, near 1.0615.
PS: US government drama and shutdown risk could eventually soften US outlook and temporarily prevent the Fed hawks from forcefully coming back.
ARM gains 25%
In the equity markets, ARM went public yesterday, and nailed its first day on Nasdaq. The share price rose 25% and closed above $63. It wasn’t as impressive as Rivian, for example which had jumped more than 50% during its first hours of trading, But hopefully, ARM will have a more stable cruise. Arm currently estimates that ‘70% of the world’s population uses Arm-based products’, in their PCs, cars, smartphones and so. And growth is the only possible direction for the chip designer with AI’s sudden arrival to our lives.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2420-25 area, not out of the woods yet
GBP/USD gains some positive traction and moves away from a multi-month low set on Thursday. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains for the GBP.
Gold recovers further from multi-week low, back above $1,915 level
Gold price builds on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $1,900 mark, or over a three-week low and gains some follow-through traction, for the second successive day on Friday. The momentum lifts the XAU/USD to a three-day peak, around the $1,915-$1,916 region during the Asian session.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
China: A positive step on the recovery wagon
Asia-Pacific markets are turning surprisingly bubbly, buoyed by a series of economic data releases from China for August that primarily surpassed market expectations.