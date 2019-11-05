With the DXY going bid most of the US session because of positive China-US trade talk headlines, it’s only natural for the EUR/USD to have sold off today. The Euro currently makes up about 57% of the US Dollar Index. Currently EUR/USD is down -.55% at 1.1066. With the DXY up +.41% on the day, one may expect GBP/USD to be lower as well. However, the pair is actually just about unchanged. Granted, Sterling makes up only about 12% of the DXY, however usually if EUR/USD were to move lower, the GBP/USD would follow suit. There were no major headlines today regarding Brexit, so that isn’t why GBP/USD is holding up. However, if EUR/USD is falling, and GBP/USD is unchanged, something has to give. The answer lies in the cross currency, EUR/GBP!
EUR/GBP has been getting slammed all day, which means the Euro is heading lower while the Pound is going higher. The cross currency is currently down nearly -.60% at .8685 (down 50 pips on the day). The pair formed a flag pattern on a daily timeframe during the month of September and halted its selloff from the break lower towards the flag target at .8488. The pair has been forming a symmetrical triangle since mid-October between .8580 and .8700 and is currently trading near the apex.
On a 240-minute chart the symmetrical is clearer, and it looks as if EUR/GBP is trying to push through the lower trendline of the triangle. If this is the case, the target is close to .8400 (whereas the target from the flag on the daily is .8488.
Looking at the daily chart, there isn’t any support until the daily flag target, which is also lows from March and May, near .8475/.8500. To find support below there, we need to look at a weekly chart. The 38.2% retracement level from the lows of July 2015 to the highs in August 2019 is .8400 (which is also the target of the triangle on the 240-minute chart. Below there, horizontal support comes across at .8308.
If EUR/GBP does manage to hold within the triangle and bounce, resistance would be at the top, downward sloping trendline from the triangle near .8640. Above that, there is horizontal resistance at .8715.
Brexit headlines are usually key for movements in EUR/GBP. However, with campaigning for elections ongoing, headlines may be sparse for a while, which may keep GBP/USD steady. As we see today though, movement may come via EUR/USD and China headlines!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenging critical support as dollar rules
The EUR/USD pair is pressuring the 38.2% retracement of its October rally at around 1.1065, amid mounting hopes the US-China trade war will soon begin to end. US upbeat ISM Non-Manufacturing Index added to dollar’s strength.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY steadies above 109, looks to register highest daily close since May
The combination of broad-based USD strength and upbeat market mood on Tuesday allowed the USD/JPY pair to build on Monday's gains.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire
The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.
Gold drops to two-week lows near $1,480, erases more than $25 on the day
The bearish pressure surrounding the XAU/USD pair intensified on Tuesday after it broke below the $1,500 mark.