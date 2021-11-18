In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

Gold stays strong and enjoys a rather flat correction, which indicates a bullish power.

Silver tests the neckline of the iH&S pattern and defends it with a nice upswing, which is also very optimistic.

EURNZD drops after testing the crucial dynamic support as the newest resistance.

AUDNZD drops sharply after the price makes the false breakout above three major resistances.

CHFJPY reaches 38,2% and bounces higher – a classical movement for price action traders.

USDCHF tests the upper line of the symmetric triangle pattern and creates a shooting star on the daily chart, which is rather negative.

EURUSD bounces from the 61,8% Fibonacci with a pin bar, this may be the start of a bullish correction.

EURPLN continues the upswing driven by the bullish breakout from the ascending triangle pattern.