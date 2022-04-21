The euro jumped sharply as the Eurozone’s inflation jumped to the highest level in years as energy costs continued rising. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s inflation rose to 7.4% in March after rising by 5.9% in February. This increase was slightly lower than the median estimate of 7.5%. Excluding food and energy prices, the CPI rose from 2.7% to 2.9%. Economists expect that inflation will continue getting worse in the coming months as energy costs keep rising. Later today, Christine Lagarde will join other central bank governors in IMF deliberations. Her statement will likely have an impact on the euro.

American futures rose as the earnings season continued. Futures tied to the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 all rose by more than 0.50%. The biggest mover in premarket trading was Tesla, whose shares rose by over 6% after it reported strong earnings. The company reported strong results even as supply chains challenges remained. Its revenue rose to more than $18.76 billion, which was better than what analysts were expecting. The company attributed this success to higher price and strong demand. Elon Musk also reiterated that the Shanghai plant was reopening.

The price of crude oil rose after the latest American inventories data. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), US inventories declined by over 8 million barrels last week. That was the biggest drawdown in more than a month. It was also a surprise considering that most analysts were expecting the data to show that inventories rose by more than 2.4 million barrels. Oil also rose after Russia announced that it had captured the coastal city of Mariupol in Ukraine. There have been supply disruptions in Libya.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair jumped to the highest level since April 10th after the latest EU inflation data. On the hourly chart, the pair is along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. It has also moved above the moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD have continued rising. It also passed the important resistance at 1.0866. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising ahead of speeches by Jerome Powell and Lagarde.

XBR/USD

The XBRUSD pair rose slightly after the latest US inventories data. On the four-hour chart, the pair is along the 25-day moving average. It has also moved slightly above the upper side of the descending trendline shown in red. The Chaikin and Stochastic oscillators have pointed upwards while the pair has formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the coming days.

EUR/CHF

The EURCHF pair has been in a strong bullish trend. The pair rose to a high of 1.0386, which was the highest point since March 30th. On the four-hour chart, the pair rose above the important resistance level at 1.0211. It has also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index has continued its bullish trend. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising today.