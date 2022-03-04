Powell - Fed on Course for March Rate Hike; USD/EMFX Soar

Summary: The Euro (EUR/USD) slumped to an overnight and nine-month low at 1.1033 (1.1120 yesterday) as Russia’s war on Ukraine raged on. Europe’s proximity to the conflict and its dependence on key-Russian and Ukrainian imported goods weighed on the shared currency. As the conflict entered its second week, both countries agreed to a possible ceasefire to enable civilians around them to flee. Sterling (GBP/USD) dropped to 1.3337 from 1.3405, pressured by concerns about the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies climbed 0.42% to 97.80 from 97.35, June 2020 highs. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell affirmed that the US central bank was on track to hike interest rates at their upcoming meeting this month. In his testimony, Powell told the Senate Banking Committee that he would be “recommending and supporting a one quarter of 1% increase.” Powell also said that the Russian attack was causing risk to both inflation and growth. The Dollar was also higher against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/SGD (Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) edged up to 1.3575 from 1.3545 yesterday. However, the Australian Dollar rallied against the Greenback, supported by stronger base and precious metal prices. AUD/USD settled at 0.7320, up 0.38%, a 3.1/2 month high, up from yesterday’s open at 0.7295. The EUR/AUD cross tumbled to 1.5075 overnight (1.5240 yesterday), the lowest in 3.1/2 years. The US Dollar was little changed against the Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), closing at 115.42 (115.50). Oil prices dipped following their rapid climb at the start of the week. Brent Crude Oil settled at USD 110.40 from USD 111.30 yesterday, and an overnight peak at USD 119.84. Wall Street stocks were lower. The DOW finished 0.2% lower to 33,752 (33,827 yesterday) while the S&P 500 lost 0.32% to 4,358 (4,376). Global bond yields were mixed. The US 10-year note rate settled at 1.85% from 1.88% yesterday. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at 0.01% (0.00% yesterday).

Data released yesterday saw New Zealand’s ANZ Commodity Prices climb to 3.9% in February from a previous 1.0%. Australia’s Building Approvals dropped to -27.9% from a previous upward revised 9.8%, and expectations of -2.9%. Australia’s Trade Surplus climbed to +AUD 12.89 billion, beating estimates at +AUD 9.0 billion. China’s Caixin Services PMI fell to 50.2 from a previous 51.4, lower than forecasts at 50.9. Japan’s February Consumer Confidence eased to 35.3 from 36.7, but higher than expectations at 35.0. Germany’s Final Services PMI dipped to 55.8 from a previous 56.6, and expectations of 56.6. The Eurozone Final Services PMI eased to 55.5 from a previous 55.8. UK Final Services PMI was little changed at 55.5 from 55.8. The Eurozone PPI rose to 5.2% from a previous 3.0%, higher than forecasts at 2.5%. Eurozone Unemployment Rate dipped to 6.8% from a previous 7.0%, bettering expectations at 6.9%. US Weekly Unemployment Claims dipped to 215,000 from a previous 233,000 and better than estimates at 223,000. US ISM Services PMI fell to 56.5 from a previous 59.9, and lower than median forecasts at 61.2.

The Euro fell under the weight of an overall stronger Greenback and the proximity of Europe to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Overnight the EUR/USD tumbled to a low at 1.1033 from yesterday’s 1.1120 before stabilising to close at 1.1058. Mostly better-than-expected Eurozone and Euro area economic data failed to buoy the shared currency. GBP/USD – Sterling reversed its gains yesterday, succumbing to the Greenback’s strength as the was raged on. GBP/USD traded to an overnight low at 1.3317 before settling in late New York to 1.3337. Yesterday the British currency opened at 1.3405.

On the Lookout: Ahead of tonight’s key US Jobs report, markets will keep their sights fixed on developments on the Russian Ukraine war. Other economic data releases today kick off with Japan’s January Unemployment Rate which is forecast to match December’s 2.7%. Australia follows with its January Final Retail Sales report (no f/c, previous was -4.4%). Germany starts off European data with its January Trade Balance (f/c +EUR 6.1 billion from previous +EUR 6.8 billion s/a – FX Street), German January Current Account (f/c +EUR 19.7 billion from previous +EUR 23.9 billion). France follows with its January Industrial Production (f/c 0.5% from -0.2%). Italy releases its Final GDP (q/q f/c 0.6% from previous 2.6%; Y/y f/c 6.4% from3.9% - ACY FInlogix). The UK follows with its February Construction PMI (f/c 56.3 from 56.3 – ACY Finlogix). The Eurozone follows next with its January Retail Sales (m/m f/c 1.3% from -3.0%; y/y f/c 9.1% from 2.0%). Canada starts off North American reports with its January Building Permits (m/m f/c 2% from previous -1.9%). The US rounds up today’s data releases with its February Non-Farms Payrolls (f/c 438,000 from previous 467,000 – ACY Finlogix), US February Unemployment Rate (f/c 3.9% from 4.0% - ACY), US February Average Hourly Earnings (m/m f/c 0.5% from 0.7%; y/y f/c 5.8% from 5.7% - ACY Finlogix). US Participation Rate (f/c 62.0% from previous 62.2% - FX Street). Finally, Canada releases its Ivey PMI report for February (no forecast, previous was 50.7.

Trading Perspective: The market’s focus will still be on developments in the Russia-Ukraine War. The prospect of higher US rates and risk aversion will keep the Greenback bid. European currencies will remain under pressure, with both the GBP/USD and EUR/USD pairs trading heavy. Early Asian news reports that Ukrainian president Zelensky has called on Russia’s Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks even as its forces intensify attacks. The one certainty that traders can expect is that FX volatility will stay elevated. The US Jobs report for February is expected to see modest easing in Non-Farms Payrolls to +438,000 from January’s +467,000. The Unemployment Rate is forecast to dip to 3.9% from 4.0%, which would be the lowest since March 2020. Wages for the month of February are forecast to ease to 0.5% from 0.7% (all forecasts courtesy of ACY Finlogix). Anything outside of the expectations of Payrolls data will see further FX volatility.

EUR/USD – slip sliding away. Even at current levels, the Euro feels heavy against the Greenback and other currencies. Overnight low traded was at 1.1033. Immediate support on the day lies at 1.1030 and 1.1000. A clean break of 1.1000 could see us back to the 1.08-1.10 area. On the topside, immediate resistance can be found at 1.1070, 1.1100 and 1.1130. Look for more choppy trade in this currency pair. Likely range 1.1000-1.1150. Preference for today would be to buy dips with tight stops. I would be wary for any verbal or other intervention support from European officials.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

Sterling slid 0.45% against the Greenback to 1.3337 from yesterday’s 1.3405. Broad-based US Dollar strength coupled with weaker European currencies weighed on the British Pound. Overnight, the GBP/USD pair traded to a low at 1.3317. Immediate support lies at 1.3310 followed by 1.3280. On the topside, look for immediate resistance at 1.3370, 1.3400 and 1.3430 (overnight high 1.3418). Expecting Sterling to trade a likely range today of 1.3310-1.3410. Given its current level, preference is to buy GBP dips on the day, but be nimble and flexible. USD/JPY – the US Dollar was little changed against the Japanese Yen, settling at 115.42 from yesterday’s 115.50. Overnight, the USD/JPY pair traded to 115.42 while the overnight high was at 115.81. The Japanese currency was caught in the middle with haven support countered with hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve chair Powell. USD/JPY traders will be looking at tonight’s US Payrolls report for clues. A solid employment report (NFP above the high end of expectations of 438,000, say to 460,000 and above) will see USD/JPY break above 116.00. A worse than expected US Payrolls report and any worsening of the war against Ukraine will see USD/JPY slide. We could be in for a volatile day on USD/JPY. Likely range expected, 114.80-115.80. Tin helmets on, just trade the range shag.

While it is Friday, our hearts and minds are with the Ukrainian people who are in a terrifying war which is already a humanitarian crisis. Hoping and praying for a resolution to this crisis.