EUR/USD retreats from resistance
The euro slowed its advance after April’s CPI dropped to 0.7% YoY.
The pair has met selling pressure at February’s peak at 1.2240. An overbought RSI is likely to prompt short-term players to take profit, pushing the price into a deeper correction.
The divergence is a sign of loss of momentum in the bid war. The previous supply zone near 1.2150 has turned into support where buyers may wait for a bargain.
On the upside, a bullish breakout could trigger an extended rally above 1.2300.
USD/CAD rebounds to resistance
The US dollar climbed back after the Fed minutes left the door open for discussing tapering. The pair had previously dipped below September 2017’s low at 1.2060, increasing the downward pressure.
The rebound may turn out to be elusive just to let the RSI recover into the neutral area. The price action faces multiple layers of resistance.
After clearing the closest one at 1.2135 early bulls will need to lift 1.2200 to force sellers to start to fold.
On the downside, a return to 1.2010 may send the exchange rate towards 1.1920.
UK 100 consolidates above major support
FTSE 100 remains under pressure after the UK’s inflation doubled to 1.5% last month. The surge from the demand area near 6840 indicates buyers’ commitment to keep the boat afloat.
Recent whipsaws are a strong sign of the market’s indecision in the short term. Sideways action may offer opportunities for range trading.
The psychological level of 6900 is a demand area. An oversold RSI could help lift the index temporarily.
7066 is the immediate resistance and its breach could send the price back to 7166.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
Gold looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy