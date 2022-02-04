The euro has posted slight gains in the European session, as it trades around 1.1450. Thursday was an absolute barn-burner, as EUR/USD surged 1.18%, its best one-day performance since December 2020.
Lagarde beats a retreat on rates
The ECB did not raise rates at its meeting on Thursday, but some tweaks in the statement and hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde were enough to send the euro soaring. Investors snapped up euros as the ECB essentially caved in due to inflationary pressures. Lagarde said that risks to inflation outlook were tilted to the upside in the near term, and acknowledged that inflation would persist longer than previously expected. Lagarde added that inflation was projected to fall in H2 of 2022, but investors weren’t listening as they stampeded out the door to dump dollars and buy euros. The markets also picked up on what Lagarde didn’t say, as she omitted her previous guidance that a rate hike was “very unlikely” in 2022.
If Lagarde, who has been very dovish, intended to show a more hawkish side at the meeting, the markets got the message loud and clear. The markets have now priced in 40 basis points of hikes this year, up from 25 basis points before the ECB decision. The March meeting will be carefully watched as the ECB will release updated economic forecasts, which could impact on the timing of a rate hike.
The US nonfarm payroll report is often the highlight of the trading week, but this time around the markets are more focused on interest rate guidance and next week’s US inflation report. The ADP employment report showed a massive loss of jobs, at -301 thousand. This was the sharpest decline since April 2020, when the Covid pandemic started. The markets aren’t bracing for a repeat from the NFP, but expectations are low, with a consensus of 150 thousand.
-
EUR/USD broke above resistance at 1.1428 on Thursday. Next, we find resistance at 1.1510 and 1.1640.
-
There is support at 1.1287 and 1.1205.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1450 during the European session on Friday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 3% in December but this print doesn't seem to be hurting the euro. Investors await the US January jobs report.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle.
Why Facebook is the worst earnings report we've ever seen
First up for debate is Meta (Facebook) whose shares collapsed following their latest earnings report. The reaction was compounded by a number of factors, not just the top-line figures.