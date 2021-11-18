The euro is under pressure as investors anticipate more divergence between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve. The currency is hovering near its lowest level since June against the US dollar. It has also dropped to a 21-month low against the sterling. The market believes that the ECB will stick to a relatively dovish sentiment in the coming months. At the same time, they expect that the Bank of England (BOE) and the Federal Reserve will embrace a relatively hawkish tone going forward. This view is mostly because of the new Covid wave in some countries like Germany and France and the fact that some EU members are recovering at a relatively slower pace.

The yen rose against the US dollar after the Japanese government unveiled plans for another giant stimulus package. Japan will deliver a package worth more than $350 billion as the new government attempts to boost the economy. These funds will be delivered to individuals in hopes that they will boost their spending. However, analysts are a bit sceptical. Unlike in the United States, most people in Japan are expected to save the windfall. Indeed, analysts estimate that about 70% of the funds that were distributed earlier this year and in 2020 went to savings. The stimulus comes at a time when Japan is facing the challenge of low inflation.

Global stocks were relatively mixed as investors focus on the recent earnings. In the United States, most retailers that have published results this week beat analysts’ forecasts even as they warned about supply chain disruptions. Nvidia, the biggest semiconductor company in the world, rose by more than 4% after strong earnings. Still, the company has suffered a setback as US and UK regulators scrutinize its purchase of Arm Holdings. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE, and CAC 40 indices held steady. US futures also rose while in Asia, the Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng retreated.

USDJPY

The USDJPY pair declined to a low of 113.27 after the stimulus announcement. The four-hour chart shows that this decline was part of the cup and handle pattern that has been forming. The upper part of the cup is at 114.70. The pair has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving average while the MACD has formed a bearish divergence. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the bullish trend since the cup and handle pattern is usually a bullish sign.

EURUSD

The EURUSD pair has stabilized in the past few days. The pair is trading at 1.1330, which is slightly above the lowest level this week. On the two-hour chart, the pair has formed a bearish flag pattern. It has also moved below the 25-day moving average and is approaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, the pair will likely break out lower in the near term because of the bearish flag pattern.

UK100

The FTSE 100 declined in early trading and then attempted to bounce back. It is trading at 7,280, which is slightly above the intraday low of 7,260. On the four-hour chart, the index is below the year-to-date high of 7,395. It has also moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Therefore, the index will likely drop as bears target the 38.2% retracement level at 7,178.