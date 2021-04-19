Stock markets have edged lower this afternoon, as Wall Street begins the new week with small losses. A quieter start to the week has seen stock markets drift back on a lack of news , with only the goings-on in European football providing some interest (for those keen on the game anyway). Aside from Coca-Cola today has seen a lull in earnings season, although Netflix’s figures tomorrow promise a return to a more exciting period and a shift away from the bank-dominated opening days of reporting season. Investors wil hope that earnings reports can provide fresh support in the other sessions of the week, given that the market is currently trading on high valuations and expectations and thus remains at risk of a sudden decline. A renewed push on vaccines is helping sentiment towards Europe, with EUR/USD rallying to its highest level since the beginning of March. After flirting with the $1.20 level last week the pair has found its upward momentum renewed, reviving a move higher that has been struggling since the beginning of the year. It is a less cheery day for gold , which has seen its earlier gains wiped out, although here too the asset is enjoying its first real upward move in months.

