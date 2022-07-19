Days after falling below the U.S. Dollar, the Euro has once again regained parity, sparked by hopes of policy change from the latest ECB meeting.
The European Central Bank will hold its monthly policy meeting this week, where it is expected to announce a rate hike.
Should they move forward with a hike, which many expect to be around 25 basis points, it would be the first time this decade the bank has increased rates.
As inflation continues to rise to record levels, the bank has now exhausted all other options and seems to have no other alternative than to update its policy.
EURUSD rose to a peak of $1.0250 as of writing today.
Oil back above $100, despite Biden’s Saudi appeal
Crude oil prices were back above $100 per barrel today, despite efforts from U.S. President Biden to encourage Saudi Arabia to increase supply.
Biden met with Saudi ruler MBS over the weekend, where it was reported that the President made a plea to the kingdom to boost output. Despite this, oil prices were once again higher, as markets continued to be nervous about escalating tensions with Russia and Ukraine, and the impact this could have on supply.
After trading at a five-month low towards the end of last week, prices are now once again on the rise.
As of writing, WTI is trading at $102.20.
