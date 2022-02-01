Market movers today

This morning we get both Swedish and Norwegian PMIs, see Nordic section below.

Later today, we will look out for ISM manufacturing out of the US.

In the Russia-Ukraine stand-off, next up is a phone call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today.

The 60 second overview

Australia: As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia ended its QE purchases in its meeting overnight, but also emphasized that the move should not be seen as an indicator of upcoming rate hikes anytime soon. While inflation has accelerated faster than expected and the unemployment rate has fallen below pre-pandemic levels, there is still limited data that would suggest a pick-up in wage growth, which RBA sees as a key requirement for judging that inflation has moved persistently higher. Markets were not convinced of the dovish message, however, as AUD quickly recovered most of the initial drawdown and rates markets continue to price in almost 80% risk of a rate hike as early as May. We see the pricing as too hawkish, as the first hike is more likely to materialize in H2 2022, and remain bearish on AUD/USD.

Commodities: Commodity markets have seen the strongest start to the year in more than thirty years and it has not just been about rising energy prices. Prices on industrial commodities and agricultural products have risen as well. Notably, the surge has continued recently despite the strong rebound in USD and hawkish signals from Fed.

Fed: A number of Fed members made remarks on the outlook for monetary policy yesterday and all confirming that Federal Reserve will soon start to tighten monetary policy albeit downplaying the possibility of a 50bp interest rate increase in March.

Equities: Equities made a strong finish to a dreadful January as risk appetite rose during the US cash session. The move higher yesterday was led by the worst performing areas year to date, tech, growth, small cap and cyclicals. It is hard to point to one single factor behind the optimism but that is very often the case when markets are bottoming after a correction. VIX down another 3 index points, finish around the 24 level. In US Dow +1.2%, S&P 500 +1.9%, Nasdaq +3.4% and Russell 2000 +3.1%. The few Asian markets open this morning are mostly higher. European futures in green due to the catch-up to the US cash session while US futures a little lower this morning.

FI: The belly of the curve had recorded strong underperformance yesterday as country inflation releases surprised on the upside, giving upside risks to tomorrow's euro area inflation figure. Most pain was observed below (and incl). the central bank policy sensitive 5y point in nominal rates, while the German 2026 linker performed 4bp. Schatz jumped 8bp which is the most since March 2020, on the PEPP announcement. Lagarde will face a huge challenge on Thursday in guiding markets, which now has 28bp priced for December this year, and we expect markets to be choppy ahead of the meeting. We see the risk of elevated volatility also after the press conference. Yesterday, the 2s5s10s EUR swap fly rose almost 3bp to 12.7bp. Similar levels were last observed in 2011, when ECB hiked rates.

FX: EUR/USD was relatively bid yesterday, rising nearly a figure from the post-FOMC lows, trading above 1.12 at the time of writing. EUR/GBP also rose ahead of Thursday's Bank of England meeting to 0.835. EUR/NOK was relatively flat despite a rally in risk and oil trading with the cross trading around 10.00 at the time of writing.

Credit: With the reporting season grinding on, some 15% of the EuroStoxx 600 companies have now reported q4 results. 66% of those have beat analyst expectations on earnings. In spite of this, the momentum on corporate spreads remains subdued due to hawkish central bank rhetoric. Yesterday the broader credit arena was mixed with Itraxx Main tightening 0.4bp to 58.9bp while Xover widened 0.2bp to 286.1bp.

Nordic macro

We expect the Norwegian manufacturing PMI to edge down from 58.0 to 56.0 in January, but delivery times and purchasing prices to remain elevated.