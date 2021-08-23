The euro has started the week on a positive note, extending the gains seen on Friday. EUR/USD has pushed into 1.17-territory and is trading at 1.1715, up 14% on the day.
PMIs point to solid growth
The German economy is the bellwether for the entire eurozone, so investors were keen to see the flash PMI reports for Germany’s manufacturing and services sectors for August. The readings continued to point to strong expansion, although the July figures showed an easing in the rate of expansion. Manufacturing PMI dipped to 62.7 (Jul. 65.9), while Services PMI ticked lower to 61.5 (Jul. 61.8).
The PMI Manufacturing release was the lowest in six months, as manufacturers reported material shortages, which has weighed on factory production output. Meanwhile, services was just shy of the July record, as employment levels rose and demand for goods increased.
The solid PMIs have helped the euro extend its gains, after a rough week against the dollar in which the euro slipped 0.8%. Can the euro continue to recover? We are seeing a risk-on mood in the Asian markets on Monday after last week’s fall in risk appetite saw the US dollar make strong gains against the majors. If investor risk appetite continues to improve, the euro could make a move towards the 1.18 line.
Inflation has jumped in the eurozone, with CPI rising 2.2% in July, its highest level in three years. Taking a page out of the Fed playbook, the ECB has reiterated the higher inflation is transitory, and as a result of this stance, the markets don’t expect any rate hikes for the next three years. In July, President Christine Lagarde said that the ECB would not hike rates until inflation remained ‘sustainable’ at 2%, and nobody is holding their breath for this target to be reached or breached anytime soon.
EUR/USD technical
-
There are resistance lines at 1.1779 and 1.1859.
-
On the downside, we find support lines at 1.1642 and 1.1585.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data
GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through
Gold price holds firmer towards $1800 as the US dollar weakens. Risk-on mood downs the safe-haven USD, Fed’s Jackson Hole goes virtual. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.