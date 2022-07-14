The EURUSD eventually broke below parity and hit new lowest since 2002 at 0.9952, after hovering around this level in past three days.
Although break of parity needs a confirmation on repeated close below this level, strong negative signal has been already generated, with the single currency expected to be pressured further when stops that are parked below parity will be triggered.
This may spark acceleration towards 0.9859 (Dec 2002 low) and 0.9607 (Sep 2002 trough) initially, but the euro may suffer more, as fundamentals are likely to worsen.
However, extended hesitation at parity cannot be ruled out, but this is, in current environment, just going to signal an extended consolidation before bears finally accelerate lower.
Falling 5DMA (1.0068) which tracks the latest bearish acceleration since June 28, offers solid resistance, followed by descending 10DMA (1.0180), where extended upticks should be capped.
Res: 1.0068; 1.0121; 1.0179; 1.0221
Sup: 1.0000; 0.9952; 0.9859; 0.9607
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD recovers from multi-decade lows, trades above parity
EURUSD has staged an upward correction and reclaimed parity after having touched its weakest level in nearly 20 years at 0.9952 earlier in the day. Dovish comments from Fed Governor Waller seem to be causing the greenback to lose interest.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.1800 as dollar loses strength
GBPUSD has recovered from the 28-month low it touched at 1.1760 and climbed above 1.1800. After Fed Governor Waller argued that a 75 bps rate hike in July would lift the rate into neutral territory, the US Dollar Index erased a large portion of its daily gains.
Gold rebounds above $1,710, still down more than 1%
Gold has edged higher in the American session and rose above $1,710. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still down nearly 1.5% on a daily basis as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds in positive territory despite dovish Fed commentary.
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
