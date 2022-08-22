The selloff in indices came as the U.S. Dollar gained significant strength, climbing higher against most G-7 currencies.

One notable mover was in EURUSD, with the pair once again moving to parity, capturing a fresh 20-year low in the process.

EURUSD fell to a low of 0.9927 in today’s session, which is its lowest point since October 2002.

Monday’s drop came as recession fears in Europe rose, as gas prices continued to surge heading into the fall.

Russia held unexpected maintenance work on Nord Stream 1, which supplies gas into Germany via the baltic sea.

As of writing, EURUSD continues to trade under $1.00

UK inflation rate projected to rise to 18% in 2023

From the U.S, to Europe, now focusing on the UK, where it has been projected that inflation will hit 18% next year.

As energy prices continue to rise, Citibank has forecasted that consumer prices in the United Kingdom will reach 18.6% in January 2023.

A senior associate at the Bank, Benjamin Nabarro stated that, “We expect further increases (of energy) to £4,567 in January and then £5,816 in April. The risks here remain skewed to the upside”.

Nabarro went on to add that, "The question now is what policy may do to offset the impact on both inflation and the real economy".

London’s FTSE 100 closed marginally lower on the projections.

