The selloff in indices came as the U.S. Dollar gained significant strength, climbing higher against most G-7 currencies.
One notable mover was in EURUSD, with the pair once again moving to parity, capturing a fresh 20-year low in the process.
EURUSD fell to a low of 0.9927 in today’s session, which is its lowest point since October 2002.
Monday’s drop came as recession fears in Europe rose, as gas prices continued to surge heading into the fall.
Russia held unexpected maintenance work on Nord Stream 1, which supplies gas into Germany via the baltic sea.
As of writing, EURUSD continues to trade under $1.00
UK inflation rate projected to rise to 18% in 2023
From the U.S, to Europe, now focusing on the UK, where it has been projected that inflation will hit 18% next year.
As energy prices continue to rise, Citibank has forecasted that consumer prices in the United Kingdom will reach 18.6% in January 2023.
A senior associate at the Bank, Benjamin Nabarro stated that, “We expect further increases (of energy) to £4,567 in January and then £5,816 in April. The risks here remain skewed to the upside”.
Nabarro went on to add that, "The question now is what policy may do to offset the impact on both inflation and the real economy".
London’s FTSE 100 closed marginally lower on the projections.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends rebound to test 0.6900 amid USD retreat
AUD/USD is extending the recovery to challenge 0.6900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather despite the risk-averse market condition. The aussie shrugs off the downbeat Australian Preliminary Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the US PMIs.
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI favors corrective pullback above 0.9900
EUR/USD renews intraday high near 0.9950 as it consolidates recent losses at the lowest levels in nearly 20 years during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair justifies oversold RSI (14) as the bulls retreat. The weekly resistance line and the 21-DMA, could challenge the EUR/USD buyers.
Gold bears eye $1,715-13 amid hawkish Fed bets, recession woes
Gold price fades the late Monday’s corrective pullback from a monthly low as sellers tighten grinds during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal bears the burden of the firmer US dollar amid the market’s rush for risk safety.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: TRX price - A 7x bull run by 2025
Tron’s TRX price shows strong macro technicals pointing to a potential 2,000% rally from 2024 to 2025. Tron’s TRX price has been coiling in a mundane fashion for most of the summer. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.0468.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!