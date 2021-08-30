After some confident growth last Friday, the major currency pair is looking quite stable early in the final week of summer. EUR/USD is mostly trading at 1.1800.
The US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday that the regulator might as well consider a possibility of an earlier reduction of its QE program before the end of the year without any particular dates. He also believes that the inflation boost was temporary. In his opinion, it wouldn’t be right to tighten the monetary policy right now.
As a result, the “greenback” got a clear signal: yes, the Fed agrees that the QE program volume should be slowly reduced but the regulator is not going to do anything about it right now.
In the H4 chart, after rebounding from 1.1738, finishing the ascending wave at 1.1770, and then breaking the latter level to the upside, EUR/USD is expected to extend the correction; it has already reached the short-term upside target at 1.1808 and right now is correcting downwards. Possibly, the pair may fall to return to 1.1770 and then start another growth towards 1.1815. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1711. From the technical point of view, this scenario is confirmed by MACD Oscillator: after re-entering the histogram area, its signal line is moving to the upside.
As we can see in the H1 chart, after breaking 1.1777 and finishing the ascending impulse with the short-term target at 1.1808, EUR/USD is correcting towards 1.1770. Later, the market may start another growth to break 1.1800 and then continue growing with the target at 1.1815. From the technical point of view, this scenario is confirmed by the Stochastic Oscillator: after breaking 50 to the downside, its signal line is steadily moving towards 20.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from around 1.1800 as mood sours
EUR/USD eases early in the US session but holds near the 1.18 mark. Stocks turned south, giving mild support to the greenback. Soft European data puts a cap on the pair.
GBP/USD dully trades below 1.3750
GBP/USD gave up early gains, little changed on Monday, a UK bank holiday. Concerns about Brexit-related shortages and high UK covid cases weigh on sterling, while weakening equities back demand for the USD.
XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1820 amid light trading
Gold price is recovering from fresh session lows of $1812 reached in the last hour, although remains well off the four-week highs of $1823.
Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB
Shiba Inu is awaiting a 7% drop after losing a quarter of its value from its swing high on August 17. The risk is skewed to the downside, as a prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB still has room to fall.
Jackson Hole fails to sink markets as record run continues
Stocks set for more records as Friday's summer Jackson Hole Central Bank address by Fed Chair Powell gave markets just the tonic they needed. Bit of a tongue twister there to start us off just to check you are all awake!