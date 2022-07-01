Food for thought
-
The increase in euro area food price inflation has been quicker than usual and outpaced the rise implied by commodity price rises, due to a combination of increased pricing power, broad-based input cost increases and EUR depreciation.
-
Near-term we expect euro area food price inflation to rise further over the summer and stay at levels above 8% at least for the remainder of this year, as higher input costs continue to exert upward pressure.
-
Going into 2023, we expect food inflation to ease with the slowing global economy and base effects. But much will depend on the war developments in Ukraine and further increases in wage input costs, climate change and the food industry’s transition towards greener production leave upside risks that extend well beyond 2023.
A perfect storm hits global food production
The war in Ukraine has not only upended energy markets, but also sent a shockwave through global food commodity prices as supply chains of agricultural products have been severely disrupted. Resulting both from adverse weather conditions, fertilizer shortages as well as sanctions and war-related disruptions in logistics in and around Ukraine and Russia, global food prices – as also visible from the FAO food price index – have risen to new all-time highs. Long known as the ‘bread basket of Europe’, Russia and Ukraine combined have substantial market shares in several cereals such as wheat and barley, and a dominating market share in sunflower oil production. Especially for Ukraine, the outlook for food production remains highly uncertain as crops cannot be planted or harvested in areas affected by the war due to lack of material, funds, transport infrastructure and/or personnel.
While some agricultural commodities have come off their previous peaks, the global food supply situation remains tense, creating severe challenges for many emerging markets (see also Emerging Markets Outlook, 7 June). More big food producers, such as Vietnam and Indonesia, might resort to export bans to prevent price increases in the homeland. According to IFPRI analysis, export restrictions already apply to ca. 6% of the traded calories in the global food market.
