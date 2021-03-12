A range of technical factors lie behind the recent jump in euro inflation. But these will largely fade with the turn of the year, leaving the outlook for core inflation still muted and too low to allowthe ECB to embark on policy tightening for years to come. After peaking at 1.7% in Q4 21, we see core inflation drop back and fluctuate around 1.0% in 2022.

Reflation hopes have returned to the euro area...

With the turn of the year, inflation hopes have returned to the euro area.HICP inflation jumped from -0.3% in December 2020 to 0.9% in February 2021, accompanied by a resurgence in core inflation. This has triggered not only a rebound in inflation expectations, but also contributed to theupward pressure on European yields in recent months (see also Yield Outlook -Yields set to rise further in the autumn after 'reopening', 10 March 2021). The 10Y German break-even yield has risen from around 0.8% at the beginning of November to nearly 1.2%,whilethe 5Y5Y EUR inflation swap, which is closely tracked by markets,has reached its highest level in two years. That said, markets are still some distance away from pricing an average inflation rate of 2% and we share some of markets scepticism that high euro area inflation is here to stay....

helped by a number of factors...

The renewed inflation optimism stems from a number of factors. An important driver for the surge in euro inflation at the start of the year has been the reversal ofGermany’s temporary VAT cut in H2 20 (see also Euro Area Research: Germany's VAT cut sends euro inflation on a roller coaster, 11 June2020). This contributed to a surge in non-energy industrial goods (NEIG) price inflation, but also some services categories (transport, communication) saw a pick-up in prices. The repercussions of the VAT cut will leave its marks on the euro area inflation profile for the remainder of this year and base effects will give an artificial boost to NEIG inflation especially in H2 21.

