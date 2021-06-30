Market movers today
Today's highlight will be the euro area flash HICP figures for June. Country figures already released point to a slowdown in headline inflation to 1.9% due to lower energy and food price inflation. More interesting will be what happens to core inflation. Volatile package holiday prices could bring another easing of core inflation from May's 1.0% and overall the outlook for underlying inflation pressures remains subdued in the euro area (see Research Euro Area - Mind the inflation gap, 8 June).
In the US, the ADP employment report will be monitored for any signs that private sector hiring has quickened, ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report.
Overnight, Chinese Caixin PMI manufacturing will be released, where we look for a broadly unchanged reading as strong external demand and slowing domestic demand are pulling in opposite directions (this morning the China official manufacturing index was little changed). In Japan, the quarterly Tankan business survey is likely to paint a picture of a Japanese economy still heavily supported by the global manufacturing boom but only slowly improving services activity.
The 60 second overview
Risk sentiment: Global risk sentiment has been choppy in the past days where markets are still searching for its footing in either playing the reflation theme or not. After sour risk appetite on Monday, we saw the opposite yesterday with equities performing and bond markets sell-off. Moderna said yesterday that its vaccine is effective and produced antibodies against the Delta variant.
Consumer confidence: In the US the consumer confidence (Conference Board) rose to 127.3 from 117.2, which is not far from the pre-pandemic levels. Noteworthy was that both the present situation component and the expectations component rose, which is another indication of a strong recovery in coming months. At the same time, the EC's consumer confidence (including household financial situation expectations) stand now above pre-crisis levels, and continued declines in unemployment fears and a strong willingness to buy point to a strong rebound in private consumption in Q3 in Europe.
Equities: Equities broadly unchanged yesterday as investors await the job report Friday. MSCI still shy of all-time high as heavy-weight indices like Nasdaq edging higher and Europe playing catch-up. Risk taking re-emerged in Europe with appetite for cyclicals, but more cautious in the US: Big tech leading the gains, small caps underperforming and VIX drifting higher for a second day. S&P500 and Dow unchanged, Nasdaq adding 0.2% to the record close but Russell 2000 -0.6%. Sentiment turning in Asia this morning with broad-based gains while US futures are also higher.
FI: Markets continue to be caught in a range weighing the 'reflation theme or not' after the FOMC decision two weeks ago. 10s30s EUR swap curve has been virtually unchanged in the past two days, hence further steepening of the curve needs another catalyst. 10s30s are still flatter lower than pre-FOMC meeting. European rates were slightly higher, with tighter spreads in general risk positive mood. The 5y and 30y dual tranche NGEU EU syndication received strong demand of EUR88bn and EUR83bn respective (EUR9bn and EUR6bn was sold respectively). Today we focus on the Euro area HICP inflation print.
FX: Yesterday's session was characterised by broad USD strength and commodity FX underperformance amid the general rotation out of 'value'-assets. EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, EUR/NOK is just south of the 10.20 mark while EUR/SEK is little changed around 10.15.
Credit: Credit only saw very small moves yesterday with both iTraxx Xover and Main tightening less than ½bp (to 230bp and 46bp, respectively). HY bonds widened around 1bp and IG closed more or less unchanged.
Nordic macro
The speaker of the Swedish parliament yesterday gave opposition leader Ulf Kristersson (Moderate party) the first attempt to try and form a new government. Kristersson has until Friday to find out if he has enough support in the parliament when he is due to report back to the speaker and a vote is expected for next week. The parliamentary situation is narrow (175-174) and absent members of the parliament or if some members vote against party lines may be decisive for whether he is successful or not. If Kristersson succeeds, he will likely have an easier path to have a budget passed. If he is not successful, the speaker has three more attempts to try and form a government before a snap election is called.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.1900 amid steady USD, Eurozone data eyed
EUR/USD struggles to hold onto the gains as it keeps dwindling near 1.1900. The euro gains some ground on upbeat economic data, German data eyed. Delta covid strain concerns underpin the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid around 1.3850 amid Brexit optimism, UK GDP eyed
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground around 1.3850 ahead of the UK data. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan. The UK Q1 GDP to confirm -1.5% QoQ initial forecast, US ADP Employment Change will be more important.
Gold sees a dead cat bounce, risks falling towards $1744
Gold price is licking its wound following Tuesday’s sharp sell-off to two-month lows of $175. The US dollar extended the recent rally, as risk-off sentiment flared up on the renewed concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global economic recovery.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.