The EURGBP cross extends advance into second straight day and cracks tops of multi-month range, hitting 0.8881 (the highest since Sep 29).
Sustained break above the range ceiling would also lift the price above the top of descending daily cloud and signal eventual break out of larger sideways mode.
Bullish daily studies contribute to positive outlook, with better Eurozone economic growth outlook vs the UK’s GDP, would also support the Euro and support the action.
Initial support at 0.8826 (10DMA / broken Fibo 38.2% of 0.9278/0.8547) should ideally hold and guard lower pivot at 0.8802 (rising 20DMA).
Bulls eye initial target at 0.8912 (50% of 0.9278/0.8547) violation of which would open way for acceleration towards 0.8999 (Fibo 61.8%).
Res: 0.8912; 0.8999; 0.9000; 0.9065
Sup: 0.8826; 0.8802; 0.8768; 0.8719
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs in the 1.0840 area
EUR/USD resumed its advance and reached fresh multi-month highs, as market players made up their minds and increased bet for high-yielding assets. US Dollar under strong selling pressure as investors price in two Fed 25 bps hikes before pausing.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises above 1.2150
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2150. As investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook, the US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.