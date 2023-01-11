The EURGBP cross extends advance into second straight day and cracks tops of multi-month range, hitting 0.8881 (the highest since Sep 29).

Sustained break above the range ceiling would also lift the price above the top of descending daily cloud and signal eventual break out of larger sideways mode.

Bullish daily studies contribute to positive outlook, with better Eurozone economic growth outlook vs the UK’s GDP, would also support the Euro and support the action.

Initial support at 0.8826 (10DMA / broken Fibo 38.2% of 0.9278/0.8547) should ideally hold and guard lower pivot at 0.8802 (rising 20DMA).

Bulls eye initial target at 0.8912 (50% of 0.9278/0.8547) violation of which would open way for acceleration towards 0.8999 (Fibo 61.8%).

Res: 0.8912; 0.8999; 0.9000; 0.9065

Sup: 0.8826; 0.8802; 0.8768; 0.8719