Euro falls to lowest since July, on dovish Lagarde comments
The Euro dropped to its lowest levels since June, as markets reacted to comments for ECB President, Christine Lagarde.
Speaking on Friday, the leader of the European Central Bank played down the sentiment for a rate hike, as she anticipated a slowing of inflationary pressures.
Lagarde stated that, “When inflation pressure is expected to fade – as is the case today – it does not make sense to react by tightening policy”.
EURUSD dropped to an intraday low of 1.1249 on the comments, which is the weakest level it has traded at since July 5th.
She went on to add that, “The tightening would not affect the economy until after the shock has already passed”.
Austria enters lockdown, as European COVID-19 rise
Austria announced on Friday that they will be entering a fourth national lockdown, as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the country.
This comes a day after the company recorded 15,145 new cases of coronavirus, which is a record high for daily positive tests.
As such, it is expected that the country will enter a nationwide lockdown on Monday, with a vaccine mandate also to follow.
Speaking on Friday, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said that,"We have not succeeded in convincing enough people to get vaccinated".
The nation will now pass a mandate that will expect all citizens to become vaccinated, commencing from February 1st.
In relation to this, he stated that, "It hurts that such measures still have to be taken".
