The US dollar index rose sharply today after the Treasury yields softened. The yield on the ten-year declined to 1.429%, down from last week’s high of 1.50% while the five-year yield fell to 0.714%. The performance is mostly because of the recently passed $1.9 trillion stimulus package by the House of Representatives. The package will then move to the Senate, where it is expected to face some opposition from most Republicans.
The euro declined against the US dollar even after the relatively strong economic numbers from Europe. According to Markit, the European manufacturing PMI increased from 54.8 in January to 57.9 in February. This increase was better than the median estimate of 57.7. In France, the PMI increased from 51.6 to 56.1 while in Germany, it rose from 57.1 to 60.7. In addition, preliminary data showed that the Italian consumer price index (CPI) increased from 0.4% to 0.6%.
The British pound wavered today after the mixed economic numbers from the UK. According to the Bank of England (BOE), mortgage approvals dropped to 98.99k in February from the previous month’s 102.8k. This decline was better than the median estimate of 96k. In total, mortgage lending declined from more than 5.34 billion pounds to 5.17 billion pounds. At the same time, the total consumer credit dropped by 2.39 billion pounds. According to Markit, the manufacturing PMI rose from 54.1 in January to 55.1 in February.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD pair dropped to an intraday low of 1.2026, which was the lowest level since February 18. On the four-hour chart, the 15-period and 25-period exponential moving averages have made a bearish crossover pattern. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the oversold level. Similarly, the MACD has also dropped below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair may continue to drop as bears target the support at 1.200.
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD pair dropped to an intraday low of 1.3890, which was the lowest level since February 18. On the four-hour chart, the pair managed to move below the ascending white channel. It has also moved below the 25-day moving average while the signal and main line of the MACD have moved below the neutral line. The pair has also formed a bearish flag, meaning that it may break-out lower in the near term.
USD/JPY
The USD/JPY pair rose to a high of 106.72, which was the highest level in a few months. The price moved above the important resistance level at 106.22, which was the highest level since February. It also moved above the 15-day and 25-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD has continued to rise. The pair may continue rising as bulls target the next resistance at 107.00.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.2050 amid dollar strength, ahead of US PMI
EUR/USD is pressured around 1.2050 as returns on US debt advance, supporting the dollar. German states have reported mixed CPI reads for February. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the ECB's weekly bond purchases are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
DOGE price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. It has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction just below 91.00 ahead of ISM
The greenback meets strong resistance in the vicinity of the 91.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the beginning of the week.