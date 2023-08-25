-
Euro falls below 1.08 for first time since June.
Fed’s Harker says interest rates may have peaked.
The euro has extended its losses for a second straight day. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0785, down 0.23% and falling below the 1.08 line for the first time since June. Later today, Germany’s Business Climate is expected to ease for a fourth straight month.
It has been a nasty slide for the euro, which has been unable to find its footing and has plunged a staggering 500 points over the past six weeks. EUR/USD is down 0.80% this week, in large part due to soft eurozone manufacturing and services PMI readings on Wednesday. The eurozone economy has been damaged by the war in Ukraine and Germany, known as the locomotive of Europe, is in trouble as well. The deterioration of China’s economy is more bad news for the eurozone’s export sector.
The ECB’s rate-tightening cycle, aimed at curbing high inflation, has also dampened economic activity. Lagarde & Co. have a tricky task in charting out a rate path. If rates remain too low, inflation will remain well above the 2% target. However, too much tightening raises the risk of tipping the weak eurozone economy into a recession. Lagarde has a difficult decision to make and the markets are uncertain as well – ECB rate odds for the September meeting are around 50-50 between a hike or a pause.
Harker says Fed could be done
Investors are anxiously awaiting Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole later today. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Harker made headlines on Thursday when he said that the Fed may have reached the end of its current rate-tightening cycle. Harker said that he didn’t see a need to raise rates further “absent any alarming new data between now and mid-September”.
At the same time, Harker stressed that he expected rates to remain at high levels for “a while” and ruled out rate cuts anytime soon. This was a pointed message to the markets not to assume that rate cuts are just around the corner. I expect Fed Chair Powell to be even more cautious in today’s speech, perhaps with a reminder that inflation remains above target and that the door is still open to further tightening.
EUR/USD technical
There is resistance at 1.0893 and 1.0940.
EUR/USD has support at 1.0825 and 1.0778.
