Euro soared above 1.19 on the back of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement. The ECB was less dovish than anticipated but the single currency failed to hold onto its gains as Brexit risks mounted and US stocks staged an early reversal. Central Bank President Lagarde was far more nonchalant than investors feared as she urged the market not to overreact to euro gains. She admitted that the euro was discussed but they do not target the exchange rate and instead watches its effect on inflation.
The central bank also raised its GDP forecasts for 2020, 2021 and 2022 and boosted its 2021 inflation forecast. After this month’s record low CPI report, investors worried the ECB would lower its inflation projections but these upgrades are a reflection of their confidence in the economy. In fact, Lagarde said data suggests a strong rebound with manufacturing activity picking up and domestic demand recovering significantly. She admitted that uncertainty remains and ample stimulus is still needed but the main takeaway from ECB is they are far less concerned about the economic outlook than euro traders anticipated. While it can be argued that the reversal in the euro reflects the market’s skepticism, it may have more to do with risk aversion and worries for Brexit blowup in Europe. With that in mind, we expect euro to outperform sterling, weaken against the Japanese Yen and struggle for direction against the US dollar.
Unlike euro, which still ended the day up against the greenback, sterling sold off sharply. In the last 7 trading days, GBP/USD dropped nearly 600 points while EUR/GBP rose more than 300. Its looking more and more like Prime Minister Boris Johnson will push for a hard Brexit. The government refuses to withdraw their internal market bill which the European Union argues breaches their agreement. They have given Johnson to the end of the month to amend the bill. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that the US would not support a US-UK trade deal if Britain violates the EU withdrawal agreement. Things are getting messy at the worst time possible with new virus cases on the rise and the economy struggling to recover. Further losses are likely in sterling as investors watch the drama unfold – we don’t expect tomorrow’s industrial production and trade balance reports to distract from the bigger story.
Meanwhile, despite stronger than expected producer prices and another week of jobless claims below 900k, the US dollar was mixed. It was flat against the Japanese Yen and Australian dollar, sold off versus the euro and Swiss Franc and strengthened against sterling, the New Zealand and Canadian dollars. Comments from Bank of Canada officials failed to have a lasting impact on the loonie. With the Fed’s new inflation strategy, many people were wondering if the BoC would make adjustments as well. Central bank Governor Macklem did not shed much light on this but he did say their Quantitative Easing program is aimed at achieving their inflation mandate. New Zealand manufacturing PMI numbers are scheduled for release this evening.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Depressed below 0.7300 as risk off extends
AUD/USD keeps losses from one-week high of 0.7340, signals second week of losses. Brexit pessimism, virus woes and Sino-American tussle offer background music to the bears. US CPI becomes the key data to watch, risk factors stay on the driver’s seat.
EUR/USD slips off 1.19 following EU-UK row, despite lax ECB approach
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the highs achieved after the ECB said it is not targeting the exchange rate. The euro is being dragged down by the intensifying Brexit crisis.
WTI consolidates Thursday’s losses above $37.00, ignores EIA inventories
WTI marks another pullback from $37.20, seesaws near three-month low. Saudi Aramco raises domestic fuel prices to compensate for overseas discount. EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change grew 2.032M for the week ended on September 04.
ECB: Confident but ready to calibrate
The ECB sprang no surprises in its first monetary policy meeting since the summer break, leaving its emergence bond buying program as well as its record low interest rates unchanged, in line with broader market expectations.
Gold: There has been a decent intraday break to the upside but the bulls are not in full control yet
As the dollar weakens slightly gold bugs are taking advantage to push the price of the yellow metal higher. The general risk sentiment in the stock markets today has been mixed but after a soft start to the EU session, US traders have managed to improve the mood.