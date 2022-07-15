The euro continues to trade close to the parity line, after breaking below this symbolic level during the week. It marked the first time that EUR/USD fell below parity since 2002. On Thursday, EUR/USD dropped to a low of 0.9952, as the US dollar showed some broad strength. However, the euro has managed to claw its way back above the parity line.
There are no tier-1 events in the eurozone today, which means the market’s attention will be directed to the US, with the release of retail sales and UoM consumer sentiment.
Will US Retail Sales rebound?
Retail sales is expected to bounce back after a disappointing reading of -0.3% in June. The consensus for June stands at 0.8%, but some economists are forecasting another decline due to surging inflation, which the Fed hasn’t succeeded in lowering. Another decline would reinforce fears of a recession, which could reduce the likelihood of the Fed delivering a massive 1.00% hike. According to the CME’s Fed Watch, the likelihood of a 1.00% hike has jumped to 50/50, with inflation rising to 9.1%, meaning it’s a tossup between a hike of 0.75% or 1.00%. If retail sales is stronger than expected, the Fed will have a clearer path to a 1.00% move, which would be good news for the US dollar.
US consumer confidence has eroded badly in recent months as inflation continues to accelerate and the cost of living crisis gets worse. The UoM consumer sentiment index is expected to drop to 49.9 in July. This would be a small move from the 50.0 reading in June but would be nonetheless significant, as the index hasn’t contracted for over a decade. Weak consumer confidence can quickly translate into decreased consumer spending, a key driver of economic growth. With growing fears that the US economy is close to a recession, the last thing needed is for consumers to cut back on spending.
EUR/USD technical
-
EUR/USD is testing support at 1.0018. Below, there is support at 0.9889.
-
There is resistance at 1.0124 and 1.0242.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends recovery above parity ahead of key US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery toward 1.0050 during the European trading hours on Friday. The greenback is having a difficult time preserving its strength ahead of Retail Sales data from the US, which could have a significant impact on the Fed's rate outlook.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1800
GBP/USD posts modest daily gains above 1.1800 early Friday as market participants move to the sidelines ahead of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the British pound hold its ground.
Gold Price struggles near YTD low, further downside remains on the cards
Gold price plunged to a nearly one-year low on Thursday, though showed resilience below $1,700. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, Relentless USD buying continued weighing heavily on the commodity. Less hawkish remarks by FOMC members helped limit losses ahead of US data.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!