German inflation dips to 6.1%
The data calendar is light on Friday and EUR/USD is trading at 1.0707 in Europe, up 0.09%. There are no tier-1 events out of the eurozone or the US, which means we can expect subdued movement from the euro for the remainder of the day.
The euro is poised to record a losing week for an eighth straight time. The euro has plunged about 500 points during that time, as the US dollar thrives over concerns that the Fed may have to keep hiking in response to the resilient labour market. The currency continues to struggle at 3-month lows and there aren’t any encouraging signs that the downturn is about to change.
The economic outlook in the eurozone remains weak. Recent eurozone numbers have been soft and Germany hasn’t resembled the locomotive which could always be trusted to lift the eurozone economy. German PMIs pointed to contraction in the services and manufacturing sectors in August, and today’s inflation report was a reminder that the largest economy in Europe is grappling with high inflation and weak growth.
German CPI remained unchanged in August for a third straight month. On a yearly basis, CPI was confirmed at 6.1% y/y, down a notch from 6.2%, while core CPI remained unchanged at 5.5% y/y. Food and energy prices rose but there was a bit of good news as services inflation ticked lower to 5.1%, down from 5.2% in July.
The ECB meets next week and it remains unclear what Lagarde & Co. will decide. Inflation, which is at 5.3%, remains much higher than the ECB target of 2%. The ECB wants to lower inflation but further rate increases could tip the weak economy into a recession. The markets have priced in a pause at the September meeting at around 70%, which means that a rate hike still remains on the table despite weak economic conditions.
EUR/USD technical
EUR/USD is testing resistance at 1.0716. Above, there is resistance at 1.0831.
There is support at 1.0658 and 1.0593.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
