The euro has fallen close to the 1.04 level, which has held since January 2017. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0429, down 0.81% on the day.
ECB hints at a rate hike in Q3
After years of monetary easing which was fueled by low inflation levels, the ECB is slowly but surely switching gears and talking openly about a rate hike. It wasn’t long ago that ECB President Christine Lagarde was dismissing high CPI numbers as “transitory” and saying that the ECB would remain out of sync with the Fed and its tighter policy. Lagarde has been forced to change her tune, however, as eurozone inflation has soared, hitting 7.5%. Germany’s inflation rate, released today, rose to 7.4%, an all-time high for a second successive month (7.3% prior).
Eurozone inflation is being driven by high energy and food prices, both of which are largely due to the war in Ukraine. With no end to the conflict on the horizon, inflation could climb even higher, putting pressure on the ECB to start tightening policy.
Lagarde said on Wednesday that the ECB will end asset purchases in Q3 and follow with a rate hike “some time later”. Other ECB members have been less vague and are calling for a rate hike in July. There is a debate within the ECB whether to raise rates by 0.50%, which would bring the deposit rate to zero, or deliver a modest 0.25% increase. The ECB meeting in June should give the markets a better idea as to whether the July meeting will be live.
US inflation dips, but less than expected
US inflation slowed in April, but still came in stronger than expected. CPI dropped from 8.5% to 8.3%, higher than the consensus of 8.1%. This slowdown was not enough for the markets to price in “peak-US inflation”, and the dollar managed to hold its own against the major currencies. The Fed’s hawkish stance appears justified after the inflation release, as the markets are digesting the fact that if US inflation is easing, it will be at a slow pace.
EUR/USD technical
-
1.0557 remains a weak resistance line, followed by resistance at 1.0632.
-
There is support at 1.0473 and 1.0398.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to multi-year lows below mid-1.0400s
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session and continues to push lower. With the dollar capitalizing on safe-haven flows ahead of the Producer Price Index (PPI) data on Thursday, the pair trades at its lowest level in more than five years below 1.0450.
GBP/USD recovers modestly, trades near 1.2200
GBP/USD has staged a modest recovery toward 1.2200 after having dropped to its weakest level in two years at 1.2167. The disappointing data releases from the UK and Brexit jitters don't allow the British pound to gain traction. Investors await US PPI data.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,850 amid broad-based dollar strength
Gold has been struggling to gather bullish momentum on Thursday and trading in a relatively tight range near $1,850. Although the 3% decline witnessed in the 10-year US T-bond yield helps XAU/USD limit its losses, the broad dollar strength caps the pair's upside.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).
Mullen Automotive plummets 16% on credibility issue
NASDAQ: MULN plunged 16.02% to hit two-month lows of $0.79 on Wednesday, only to end the fateful day at $0.80. Hotter US CPI triggered a broader market sell-off.