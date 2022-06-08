The single currency returned under 1.0700 after three days of decline. Late last month, EURUSD failed to consolidate above the 50-day moving average, confirming the prevalence of the downtrend.
The bounce in the pair in the second half of last month should be seen as a technical correction after accumulated oversold conditions after 12 months of a downtrend. That bounce lost its strength on the approach of the 50-day moving average and near the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement line. Such shallow corrections are characteristic of strong trending markets, setting up for a further leg down.
The EURUSD is in a reduced volatility mode waiting for another ECB decision tomorrow. Earlier, in AUD and NZD examples, we saw that raising the rate by 50 points does not guarantee a surge in the currency, even if the decision was more hawkish than the markets expected.
The lull in the euro could be a case of waiting and looking for a suitable excuse to resume a selloff in EURUSD, and the ECB meeting followed by a press conference looks like a pretty significant one.
The market is prepared that the ECB will not change policy now but will signal a rate hike at the end of July and complete its QE purchases by the end of this month. On the fundamental analysis side, this stance is much softer than competitors, continuing to put pressure on the euro.
Helping the euro not to repeat the fate of the yen tomorrow might be the unexpected resolve of the ECB and a higher speed of monetary policy normalisation compared to the US. The euro zone’s monetary authorities are bound by the region’s weak macroeconomic performance and high debt burdens in several countries. Europe finds itself somewhere in the middle between the US and Japan regarding the balance of economic growth and the ability to digest rate hikes. The single currency could find itself in its dynamics against the dollar and yen somewhere between these poles.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0750 as dollar retreats
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0750 with the greenback struggling to preserve its strength. The data from the EU showed earlier in the day that the annualized GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, compared to the market expectation of 5.1%.
USD/JPY tests 134.00 amid firmer yields, policy contrast
USD/JPY has extended its rally and advanced beyond 134.00 for the first time in two decades. Rising US Treasury yields highlight the BOJ-Fed policy divergence and continue to fuel the pair's upsurge mid-week.
Gold range play to extend around $1,850 ahead of US inflation
Gold Price is reversing a part of the previous recovery gains, in light of a notable US dollar demand alongside rebounding Treasury yields. The dollar capitalizes on the risk-off flows, courtesy of global recession fears, as central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.
Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!