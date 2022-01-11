It continues to be quiet week for the euro, which is trading around 1.1340 in the European session. The currency markets are nervous and continue to be marked by range trading. For the euro, the risks are towards the downside, especially if German Bund yields run out of steam and stop moving higher. The dollar index has edged lower to 95.86, as it also range-trades between 95.50 and 96.50.
New Bundesbank head hawkish on inflation
Joachin Nagel was sworn in as head of Germany’s central bank on Tuesday, and he didn’t waste a minute challenging the ECB stance on inflation. Nagel said that the surge in eurozone inflation was not entirely temporary and warned that inflation could persist at high levels longer than expected.
Nagel’s stark message comes after eurozone inflation hit 5% in December. ECB President Christine Lagarde has downplayed high inflation, insisting that surging energy prices are the culprit and that inflation. The ECB has projected inflation at 3.2% in 2022 and says it will ease to the bank’s 2% target by year’s end. The Bundesbank has not supported the ECB’s ultra-accommodative policy and Nagel can be expected to be a thorn in Lagarde’s side, especially if inflation continues to climb.
In the US there are no doubts that inflation is red-hot and this has led to rate-hike fever in the markets. Although projections indicate that inflation will ease back to the 2% target, Wall Street is nervous that the Fed could press that rate trigger as early as March, when it winds up its asset purchase programme. Following the mixed US employment report on Friday, which included a soft NFP, there are expectations for three and even four rate hikes in 2022. The markets are clearly jittery about rate hikes, but market moves in January are often off base, so things should cool down once we move further into 2022.
EUR/USD technical
-
EUR/USD has support at 1.1296. Below, there is support at 1.1231.
-
There is resistance at 1.1402 and 1.1443.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1350 as investors await Powell's testimony
EUR/USD rose toward 1.1350 in the early European trading on Tuesday but lost its traction going into the American session. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains as investors gear up for FOMC Chairman Powell's renomination hearing.
GBP/USD retreates below 1.3600 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD turned south after rising to a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 and erased a large portion of its daily gains. Hawkish comments from Fed's Bostic seems to be helping the dollar find demand ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.