In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert showed Daily Divergences in The EURUSD and DXY and said more work accumulation and distribution needs to take place for shorter term TF's to line up, He's still looking for lower Gold towards $1730-20 and a $20 handle in silver. WTI looks Toppy with a 3 Drives to a Top formation and Weekly divergence heading into this weeks Opec meeting
