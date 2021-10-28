EUR/USD logged its best day in 5 months as US GDP overshadowed the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement. According to the latest report, the U.S. economy grew by only 2% in the third quarter, which was the weakest pace of growth since the pandemic induced global shutdown in second quarter of 2020. That was when GDP dropped a staggering -31.2%. Economists were looking for GDP growth of 2.8%, which is a significant slowdown from last quarter’s pace but 2% misses all of the marks. Business investment, government spending and trade contributed to the decline but consumer spending had the most significant impact on growth. Supply chain disruptions hampered product availability, while concerns about the Delta variant reduced activity in restaurants, factories and stores. With the market fully pricing in taper by the Federal Reserve, today’s GDP report confirms that Chairman Powell will most likely downplay rate hikes next week. Earlier this month, he said point blank, “I do think its time to taper and I don’t think its time to raise rates.” We firmly expect the Fed Chair to repeat this line at next week’s FOMC meeting. The U.S. dollar sold off across the board in the NY session.
Euro was the biggest beneficiary of U.S. dollar weakness and the lack of demand for the greenback was the only reason for the currency’s rise. The ECB left monetary policy unchanged, but unlike their global counterparts, they are less worried about inflation. According to ECB President Lagarde, “We did a lot of soul searching to test our analysis and we are confident” that the surge in inflation will prove temporary, though “it will take a bit longer than expected.” She also pushed back on the market’s expectations for an interest rate increase next year. Lagarde said, “Our analysis certainty does not support that the conditions of our forward guidance are satisfied at the time of liftoff as expected by markets, nor any time soon thereafter." Unlike many other central banks who have reduced stimulus, ending their quantitative easing programs or raised interest rates, the ECB is making it very clear that they are looking the other way on inflation. This should have driven euro lower but the single currency has been underperforming in recent weeks and the sell-off in the dollar today triggered a massive short squeeze in EUR/USD.
Friday is another busy day in the markets with third quarter GDP and October CPI numbers due from the Eurozone. The U.S. releases the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, the PCE deflator along with personal income and spending. With such important releases on the docket traders should expect more volatility in the single currency. The Australian and Canadian dollars will also be in focus with Australian retail sales and Canadian GDP numbers due for release. Despite the Bank of Canada’s hawkish announcement on Wednesday, the Canadian dollar is the laggard today. Its gains against the greenback paled in comparison to other major currencies like AUD, NZD, EUR and GBP.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1700 after US GDP, ECB announcement
EUR/USD extended its daily rally and traded as high as 1.1691 and holds nearby as the dollar struggles to attract investors. The ECB's cautious tone on inflation outlook provided a boost to the shared currency.
GBP/USD extends rebound on broad USD weakness, closes in on 1.3800
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback is providing a boost to GBP/USD and lifting it toward 1.3800 in the early American session. The disappointing third-quarter GDP data from the US and rising US stocks seem to be weighing heavily on the dollar.
Gold poised to challenge October´s high at 1,813.80
The US published the preliminary estimate of its Q3 GDP, the country grew a measly 2% in the 3 months to September, missing the expected 2.7% and well below the previous 6.7%. XAU/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, could extend its advance to 1,834.00.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu flip each other for dominance in market capitalization
Dogecoin reclaimed its position as the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after being flipped by rival Shiba Inu a few times on October 28. DOGE has posted double-digit gains in the ongoing dog coin rally.
Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index September Preview: Transitory inflation becomes permanent Premium
Inflationary pressures in the US economy have not abated with the heat. Continuing supply-chain restrictions, labor shortages and commodity price increases are set to make the fall and winter as uncomfortable for consumers as the summer.