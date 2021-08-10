There was some early Monday fallout in commodities on carryover from Friday’s US jobs report, but things stabilized rather quickly with these markets consolidating for the remainder of the day off their lows.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide sub 0.1740
The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh multi-week low of 1.1737 and trades nearby, as speculative interest bets on soon to come tightening in the US.
GBP/USD: Increased bearish potential after failing around 1.3900
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday with modest losses after bottoming at 1.3845, its lowest since late July. The greenback traded alongside US government bond yields, easing during European trading hours while surging during the American session.
EUR/USD extends slide sub 0.1740
The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh multi-week low of 1.1737 and trades nearby, as speculative interest bets on soon to come tightening in the US.
Dogecoin busts key resistance, seeks to extend rally by 40%
Dogecoin price explodes for a 28.14% gain on August 7, branding it as the largest daily gain since the 100.03% rise on April 16. DOGE logs the third consecutive positive week for just the third time in 2021. Mild spike higher in social dominance fails to gain traction.
What it takes to get to the Fed’s criteria of “substantial further progress”?
We get the JOLTS report today to bolster the vibrant employment picture. Then on Wednesday it’s CPI and perhaps a return to inflation worries and more studies about what prices are transitory and which are structural.