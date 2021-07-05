The euro area recovery picked up pace at the end of Q2 according to June PMIs, helped by ongoing strong manufacturing activity and a service sector that is increasingly taking over as a more important growth driver again with the gradual reopening of economies. Business activity grew at the fastest rate in 15 years and thanks to pent-up demand we expect this strong momentum to carry over into Q3. That said, after a 'hot' summer we believe the global manufacturing cycle is set to peak during Q3 as some of the strong tailwinds behind the boom are about to fade (see also Research Global - Manufacturing cycle to peak in Q3, 21 June). We see scope for Europe’s manufacturing boom to extend into H2 21, with the turn of the cycle slightly lagging China and the US, but we do not think that Europe’s manufacturing cycle can escape abating global momentum for long, as waning external demand from key exports markets will eventually leave their mark on order books and production levels (see Research Euro Area - Tide is slowly turning for European manufacturing, 22 June).

Supply shortages remain widespread and inflationary cost pressures continued to build in both manufacturing and services, with both input costs and output prices rising at faster rates. First signs of rising inflationary pressures for goods were also visible in the June HICP figures, with non-energy industrial goods (NEIG) inflation taking a leap from 0.7% in May to 1.2% in June. That said, overall core inflation declined back to 0.9%, as service price inflation eased and with ample slack still in the labor market and a muted outlook for wage growth, we remain skeptical that core inflation is about to return to the highs preceding the Global Financial Crisis on a sustained basis (read more in Research Euro Area - Mind the inflation gap, 8 June).

Despite significant upgrades to its growth and inflation outlook, ECB continued to maintain its accommodative policy stance at the June meeting, with PEPP purchases still to be conducted at a ‘significantly higher pace’ in Q3 compared to the first months of the year (see Flash: ECB Research -ECB turning risk manager, 10 June). Discussions on the strategic review are also gathering pace in the ECB Governing Council. While policymakers remain somewhat divided on a new inflation strategy (especially on how to deal with inflation overshoots), it seems the consensus is building to include the climate and owner-occupied housing in monetary policy decisions. The hope is for a deal to be reached before September when a decision on the future of the PEPPprogramme is on the agenda. As we argued in ECB Research Strategy Review:'leaving no stone unturned, 18 June, we expect a rather muted market reaction to the strategic review outcomes.

French regional elections brought the first setback in Marine Le Pen’s bid for the French presidency next year. Her far-right RN party performed worse than expected and failed to secure its first regional government. Instead, it was a strong showing by incumbent candidates from the center-right Republicans. However, with voter turnout at a record low 32% and still some 10 months until the presidential election, one should be cautious to completely write off the risk of a Le Pen presidency. Successfully kick-starting the French economy after the pandemic will be crucial for President Macron’s re-election chances.

