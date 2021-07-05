The euro area recovery picked up pace at the end of Q2 according to June PMIs, helped by ongoing strong manufacturing activity and a service sector that is increasingly taking over as a more important growth driver again with the gradual reopening of economies. Business activity grew at the fastest rate in 15 years and thanks to pent-up demand we expect this strong momentum to carry over into Q3. That said, after a 'hot' summer we believe the global manufacturing cycle is set to peak during Q3 as some of the strong tailwinds behind the boom are about to fade (see also Research Global - Manufacturing cycle to peak in Q3, 21 June). We see scope for Europe’s manufacturing boom to extend into H2 21, with the turn of the cycle slightly lagging China and the US, but we do not think that Europe’s manufacturing cycle can escape abating global momentum for long, as waning external demand from key exports markets will eventually leave their mark on order books and production levels (see Research Euro Area - Tide is slowly turning for European manufacturing, 22 June).
Supply shortages remain widespread and inflationary cost pressures continued to build in both manufacturing and services, with both input costs and output prices rising at faster rates. First signs of rising inflationary pressures for goods were also visible in the June HICP figures, with non-energy industrial goods (NEIG) inflation taking a leap from 0.7% in May to 1.2% in June. That said, overall core inflation declined back to 0.9%, as service price inflation eased and with ample slack still in the labor market and a muted outlook for wage growth, we remain skeptical that core inflation is about to return to the highs preceding the Global Financial Crisis on a sustained basis (read more in Research Euro Area - Mind the inflation gap, 8 June).
Despite significant upgrades to its growth and inflation outlook, ECB continued to maintain its accommodative policy stance at the June meeting, with PEPP purchases still to be conducted at a ‘significantly higher pace’ in Q3 compared to the first months of the year (see Flash: ECB Research -ECB turning risk manager, 10 June). Discussions on the strategic review are also gathering pace in the ECB Governing Council. While policymakers remain somewhat divided on a new inflation strategy (especially on how to deal with inflation overshoots), it seems the consensus is building to include the climate and owner-occupied housing in monetary policy decisions. The hope is for a deal to be reached before September when a decision on the future of the PEPPprogramme is on the agenda. As we argued in ECB Research Strategy Review:'leaving no stone unturned, 18 June, we expect a rather muted market reaction to the strategic review outcomes.
French regional elections brought the first setback in Marine Le Pen’s bid for the French presidency next year. Her far-right RN party performed worse than expected and failed to secure its first regional government. Instead, it was a strong showing by incumbent candidates from the center-right Republicans. However, with voter turnout at a record low 32% and still some 10 months until the presidential election, one should be cautious to completely write off the risk of a Le Pen presidency. Successfully kick-starting the French economy after the pandemic will be crucial for President Macron’s re-election chances.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1870 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1870, turning positive for the day. The dollar is retreating with US yields, in an extended response to Friday's Nonfarm PAyrolls. Upbeat eurozone PMIs underpin the euro. Liquidity is thin due to a bank holiday in the US.
GBP/USD rises to 1.3850 amid reopening optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, benefiting from UK PM's Johnson's insistence of removing restrictions on July 19, despite an increase in covid cases. An upgrade to June's Services PMI and a Brexit truce also help sterling. The dollar is on the back foot.
XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1795 to retake $1800 and beyond
Gold makes another towards $1800 as the US dollar meets fresh supply. Investors reassess Friday’s US NFP report amid holiday-thinned trading.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them wither away.
US Nonfarm Payrolls: June pleases everyone
American job creation forged ahead in June and, for a month at least, may have threaded the cross-currents of the economy, fast enough to set aside a labor market stall and temper wage increases but not so excessive to excite talk of a bond taper.