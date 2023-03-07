Share:

Although leading indicators edged further away from recession territory during February, stagflationary dynamics still dominate the euro area macro environment. Soft and hard data continue to send conflicting signals on the strength of the recovery. According to PMIs, the service sector was the main driver for the improvement in activity during February, while manufacturers have yet to see a meaningful boost to orders from the Chinese reopening. Retail spending had a muted start to the year and despite the ongoing recovery in consumer confidence, it seems private consumption is unlikely to return as a major growth driver in Q1 as inflation headwinds remain. Credit and monetary aggregates weakened further and still point to downside risks for the housing market and investment outlook.

Despite rising wage costs and uncertain demand prospects, euro area firms remained in hiring mood during February. That said, small cracks have started to appear with unemployment rates in f.ex. Spain and Italy ticking up at the start of the year. Negotiated wage growth remained a modest 2.9% in Q4 22 (similar to Q3 22), but more high frequency wage measures based on jobs ads point to wage growth running closer to 5% , which is not consistent with the ECB's 2% inflation target. The growing importance of wage costs - and consequently higher services prices - in driving underlying inflation pressures was increasingly visible during February. PMI output prices showed diverging dynamics for manufacturing inflation (rapidly falling) and services prices (still strong). Euro area headline inflation continued to ease for a fourth month to 8.5% in February on the back of lower energy prices, but with core inflation coming in red hot and marking yet another record high at 5.6%. Declining input and producer prices suggest a peak in core inflation should not be too far off, but with elevated selling price expectations - especially for services - 'stickily' high core inflation will remain a worry for the ECB for some time yet, requiring policy rates to stay in restrictive territory for longer.

With inflation surprising yet another month on the upside and in light of the strong underlying inflation momentum, we have changed our ECB call and now expect a peak policy rate of 4% (deposit rate), with hikes of 50bp in March, 50bp in May, 25bp in June and 25bp in July (see also ECB Preview - Higher for longer, 2 March). As the inflation focus increasingly shifts from the US to Europe, marked-based inflation expectations in the euro area on a 10Y horizon have even overtaken those in the US.

The UK and EU struck a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP). The NIP tackles the post-Brexit issue of implementing an EU-border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which would violate the peace agreement from 1998, all the while still keeping the British inner market intact. While a date is not yet set for the UK Parliament to vote on the deal, it is at present expected to receive the necessary backing as Conservative MPs are faced with the alternative of another possible collapse of a Conservative government and a continued stalled political process in Northern Ireland. Markets reacted positively to the deal, as the tail risk of a EU-UK trade war has faded.

Download The Full Euro Area Macro Monitor