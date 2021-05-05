Notes/Observations

- Major European PMI Services data mixed (Beats: Euro Zone, Spain; Misses: Italy, France and Germany).

Asia

- India Central Bank (RBI) Gov Das announced loan repayment relief and steps to boost credit to key sectors to get through the pandemic. To provide INR500B term liquidity facility until March 2022.

- New Zealand Q1 Unemployment rate 4.7% v 4.9%e.

- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Semi-Annual Financial Stability Report (FSR) noted that the financial system was sound but vulnerabilities remained. Had come through pandemic better than expected.

Coronavirus

- Total cases 154.0M (+0.5% d/d); total deaths: 3.22M (+0.4% d/d).

- Japan said to be considering extending the state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas beyond the currently scheduled end-date of May 11th.

- Canada: announced new virus restrictions for Alberta.

Europe

- German Finance Min Scholz (Chancellor candidate) stated that economic aid would be extended; wanted an investment offensive and to make private more responsible for investment in public infrastructure.

- French govt have warned they could cut off electricity to Jersey over an escalating row about post Brexit fishing rights.

- EU said to suspend efforts to ratify China-EU investment deal (Reminder: On Dec 20th EU and China reached an agreement in principle on investment).

Americas

- Treasury Sec Yellen stated in a press interview that interest rates might have to rise to stop economy from overheating.

- White House Press Sec Psaki stated that it took any inflation risk very seriously and that Secretary Yellen certainly understood the independence and the role of the Federal Reserve (Note: Yellen later clarified she was not predicting or recommending rates increase.

- Fed's Kashkari (dove, non-voter) stated that the Fed had powerful tools to fight inflation if needed; If Govt raised taxes to pay for new spending, it won't be inflationary. Did not want to cut off recovery prematurely.

- Fed's Kaplan (non-voter; hawkish) reiterated stance that would make sense to at least start discussing how Fed would go about adjusting purchases and starting having those discussions sooner rather than later.

- Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove) stated that the country was a long way from digging out of COVID hole; would take some time for US economy to get back.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -7.7M v +4.3M prior (Note: largest draw since Jan).

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.12% at 439.38, FTSE +1.19% at 7,005.45, DAX +1.43% at 15,069.00, CAC-40 +0.99% at 6,313.74, IBEX-35 +1.25% at 8,926.00, FTSE MIB +1.28% at 24,294.50, SMI +1.08% at 11,089.87, S&P 500 Futures +0.36%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced further into the green; follows clarification of Yellen’s remarks about future rate hikes; sectors leading to the upside include technology and materials; while industrials and health care health care were the slowest to catch up; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Alcon, Paypal, HeidelbergCement and Endesa.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Deutsche Post [DPW.DE] +1% (earnings; raises outlook), Hugo Boss [BOSS.DE] +4% (earnings), Puma [PUM.DE] -2% (new CFO).

- Energy: Vestas Wind Systems [VWS.DK] +3% (earnings).

- Healthcare: Merck KGaA [MRK.DE] -1% (prelim earnings).

- Industrials: Maersk [MAERSK.DK] +3% (earnings; buyback).

- Utilieties: Veolia Environment [VIE.FR] -1% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB's Villeroy (France) reiterated stance that the French 2021 GDP growth seen above 5.0%. Economic signals were favorable but must remain vigilant.

- German Fin Min Scholz (Chancellor candidate): Reiterates view that govt may extend COVID aid again.

- German govt said to seek a Co2 reduction target of 65% by 2030 (**Note: current target is 55%).

- Thailand Central Bank (BOT) Policy Statement noted that the decision to keep policy steady was unanimous and reiterated stance that policy was kept steady to preserve limited room. Prepared to use policy tools as appropriate and stressed that fiscal policy and exports to support economy. Reiterated stance to continue monitoring THB currency (Baht). Saw 2021 GDP growth below forecast and that Q2 inflation was seen accelerating due to low base. Inflation seen within target in the medium term.

Currencies/ Fixed Income

- USD held onto its recent gains after Treasury Sec Yellen commented on Tuesday that a rate hike might be needed to stop the economy from overheating. Yellen did later downplayed the importance of her remarks but dealers noted the slightest mention of any potential Fed tightening prompted hefty losses in equity markets and aided the greenback’s safe-haven status.

- Euro Zone government bond yields were also trading higher which continued its recent trend aided by the accelerated vaccination process and to positive sentiment impulses from the US data.

Economic data

- (NO) Norway Mar AKU Unemployment Rate: 5.0% (**Note: new methodology).

- (SE) Sweden Apr PMI Services: 65.6 v 61.9 prior (11th month of expansion); PMI Composite: 66.6 v 62.7 prior.

- (CH) Swiss Apr CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 0.3% v 0.3%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 0.0% v -0.1%e.

- (CH) Swiss Apr CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.3% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: -0.1% v +0.4%e.

- (ES) Spain Apr Net Unemployment Change: -39.0K v -70.0Ke.

- (TR) Turkey Central Bank Apr TCMB Survey of Expectations: next 12-month OutlooK: 11.8% v 11.3% prior.

- (TH) Thailand Central Bank (BOT) left Benchmark Interest Rate unchanged at 0.50% (as expected).

- (ES) Spain Apr Services PMI: 54.6 v 50.0e (1st expansion in 9 months and highest since Dec 2019); Composite PMI: 55.2 v 52.2e.

- (ZA) South Africa Apr PMI (whole economy): 53.7 v 50.5e (7th straight expansion).

- (SE) Sweden Mar Private Sector Production M/M: 0.5% v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: +3.9% v -1.5% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Mar Industrial Orders M/M: -1.8% v +0.8% prior; Y/Y: 10.0% v 6.6% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Mar Industry Production Value Y/Y: 5.3% v 2.3% prior; Service Production Value Y/Y: +4.9% v -3.0% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Mar Household Consumption M/M: 0.6% v 1.7% prior; Y/Y: +5.0% v -1.9% prior.

- (TH) Thailand Apr Business Sentiment Index: 46.0 v 50.1 prior.

- (IT) Italy Apr Services PMI: 47.3 v 50.0e (9th month of contraction); Composite PMI: 51.2 v 53.0e.

- (FR) France Apr Final Services PMI: 50.3 v 50.4e (confirmed 1st expansion in 8 months); Composite PMI: 51.6 v 51.7e.

- (DE) Germany Apr Final Services PMI: 49.9 v 50.1e (moved back into contraction); Composite PMI: 55.8 v 56.0e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Final Services PMI: 50.5 v 50.3e (confirmed 1st expansion in 8 months); Composite PMI: 53.8 v 53.7e.

- (UK) Apr New Car Registrations Y/Y: 3,176.6% v 11.5% prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Apr Foreign Reserves: $541.1B v $539.0B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Mar PPI M/M: % v 1.1%e; Y/Y: % v 4.2%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR vs. INR360B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA ) opened its book to sell EUR-denominated new 2026 bonds via syndicated; guidance seen +55bps to mid-swaps.

- (DK) Denmark sold DKK5.015B in 0% Nov 2024 bonds; Avg Yield: -0.50%, bid-to-cover: 2.96x.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK5.0B vs. SEK5.0B indicated in 2028 and 2031 bonds.

- (UK) DMO sold £2.75B in 0.25% July 2031 Gilts; Avg Yield: 0.924% v 0.892% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.67x v 2.97x prior; Tail: 0.1bps v 0.1bps.

Looking ahead

- (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base Rate unchanged at 0.10%.

- (UR) Ukraine Apr Official Reserve Assets: $28.0Be v $27.0B prior.

- (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 0% Apr 2026 BOBL.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625M in 13-week bills; Avg Yield: % v -0.32% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 2.08x prior (Apr 7th 2021).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:30 (UK) DMO to sell £2.0B in 0.875% Jan 2046 Gilts.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Apr 30th: No est v -2.5% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Mar Industrial Production M/M: -3.1%e v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: 8.5%e v 0.4% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (US) Apr ADP Employment Change: +850Ke v +517K prior.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil Apr Brazil PMI Services: No est v 44.1 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 45.1 prior.

- 09:30 (US) Fed’s Evans.

- 09:45 (US) Apr Final Markit Services PMI: 63.1e v 63.1 prelim; Composite PMI: No est v 62.2 prelim.

- 09:45 (UK) BOE to buy £1.48B in APF Gilt purchase operation (7-20 years).

- 10:00 (US) Apr ISM Services Index: 64.1e v 63.7 prior.

- 10:00 (IE) ECB’s Lane (Ireland, outgoing chief economist).

- 10:00 (PL) (PL) Poland Central Bank Gov Glapinski post rate decision press conference.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 12:00 (US) Fed’s Mester.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 5-year notes.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Apr Foreign Reserves: No est v $446.1B prior.

- 17:30 (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Selic Target Rate by 75bps to 3.50%.

- (MX) Citibanamex Survey of -0.9%e est v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: -0.7%e v -2.2% prior.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Government 9-Month Financial Statements.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Mar Building Permits M/M: No est v -18.2% prior.

- 20:00 (CO) Colombia Apr CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 1.7%e v 1.5% prior.

- 20:00 (CO) Colombia Apr CPI Core M/M: No est v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 1.1% prior.

- 20:01 (IE) Ireland Apr PMI Services: No est v 54.6 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 54.5 prior.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan Apr PMI Services: No est v 48.3 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 50.2 prelim.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand May Preliminary Business Confidence: No est v # prior; Activity Outlook: No est v # prior.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Mar Unemployment Rate: No est v 8.8% prior.

- 23:30 (TH) Thailand Apr Consumer Confidence: No est v 48.5 prior; Economic Confidence: No est v 42.5 prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.