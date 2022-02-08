New year, new me. That seems to have been the message from the first ECB meeting of the year, where President Lagarde struck a surprisingly hawkish tone in light of continued inflation upside surprises, leaving the door open for rate increases in 2022. In contrast to expectations, HICP inflation rose to yet another all-time high of 5.1% in January, as soaring food prices and strengthening core inflation pressures more than made up for German VAT base effects falling out of the equation. While ‘saved up’ price increases by companies likely played a role at the turn of the year, ECB continues to see inflation risks on the upside and we now expect two 25bp hikes (read more in ECB Review: New call - ECB to hike in Dec22 and Mar23, 3 February). Yields saw a significant rise following the new ECB communication, with markets pricing in a first hike already for September this year. A difficult balancing act awaits ECB, seeking to signal some kind of policy normalisation, while at the same time avoiding premature tightening of financial conditions that could further choke the recovery.
Hit by the triple headwinds of new COVID-19 restrictions, ongoing supply bottlenecks and real household income erosion, Q4 21 GDP figures confirmed that the euro area growth momentum slowed markedly at the end of the year, with GDP expanding by a meagre 0.3% q/q. Business surveys continue to point to subdued activity in Q1 22, although the hit from Omicron seems to have been less severe than feared. While supply chain stress seems to have peaked, strong price pressures remain a key concern for many businesses amid staff shortages and lack of inputs. One of the bright spots remains the labour market recovery. Labour demand is high and the euro area unemployment rate fell to a new all-time low of 7.0% during December. In contrast to the US and UK, euro area labour force participation has staged a strong rebound from the pandemic, although unemployment expectations suggest that the rapid decline in unemployment might be flattening out soon, as labour shortages remain an issue.
The French economy continued its outperformance at the end of 2021, with GDP standing 0.9% above pre-pandemic levels, in contrast to a shortfall of 4% in Spain, 1.5% in Germany and 0.5% in Italy. A strong recovery in consumer spending and business investment helped France weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic better than other euro area peers. The strong economy also remains one of the main selling points for Emmanuel Macron’s re-election bid and our base case is for him to secure another term as President (read more in Research Euro Area - French presidential election: Macron encore? 31 January).
Italy's presidential election impasse was resolved by incumbent President Mattarella agreeing to serve another term. This gives PM Draghi the opportunity to lead his unity government until the end of the parliamentary term in 2023 and reduces the political uncertainty for businesses and markets. Implementing Italy's ambitious EUR 200bn recovery plan and structural reforms will remain the priority for the remainder of Draghi's term. That said, fragilities within the government have already become more visible during the presidential election and disagreements over spending priorities and reforms (especially on the thorny issues such as tax, pension and labour market still outstanding) will probably only intensify as the next general election approaches.
