Indicators suggest the euro area economy rebounded with the turn of the year as fading Omicron headwinds and easing supply chain stress underpinned services and manufacturing activity. But since then the Ukraine war has significantly clouded the near-term economic outlook. We see three channels how the conflict is impacting the euro area economy: (1) Higher commodity prices stoking inflation and real income erosion of consumers, (2) adverse sanction spillovers through the trade channel and (3) a sharp rise of uncertainty weighing on investments.
In response to the invasion, the EU and other western countries imposed wideranging sanctions on Russia. These currently still exclude energy payments, which are important from a euro area perspective (ca. 44% of natural gas and 25% of oil imports stem from Russia). However, we expect real income erosion will increasingly weigh on private consumption in the coming quarters. The ECB estimates that the heavier energy bill has already reduced household purchasing power by around 2% up until January 2022. Revenues from EU carbon permits have doubled to EUR 30bn in 2021 and governments are drawing up plans to support households through f.ex. lower energy taxes and accelerate investments in renewables, with more joint EU debt issuance again under consideration. Especially Germany performed a radical foreign policy U-turn, pledging to raise military spending above NATO’s 2% of GDP goal by creating a EUR 100bn special fund to modernise the armed forces and reduce energy dependency by constructing two new LNG terminals. Meanwhile, calls to postpone the application of the EU budget rules beyond 2023 have grown louder and a decision by the EU Commission is expected in May. But not only consumers will feel the pinch. The crisis is also aggravating supply chain stress in the manufacturing sector, with many European companies withdrawing from the Russian corporate landscape and especially Germany’s car sector looks vulnerable to a hit from renewed supply disruptions.
The stagflationary forces (i.e. weaker growth and higher inflation) from the Ukraine war put ECB in a tricky position how to react in terms of policy calibration. Inflation pressures continue to build at an unrelenting pace, as cost-push inflation is working its way through the pricing chain. Even with German VAT effects out of the equation, HICP and core inflation rose to new record highs of 5.8% and 2.7%, respectively, in February. Negotiated wage growth remained moderate in Q4 21 at 1.5% (up from 1.3% in Q3), but inflation rates well above target throughout the year raise the risk of higher inflation expectations fuelling wage adjustments down the line. Discussions about a Russian oil embargo have sent Brent oil prices sharply higher, above 130 USD/bbl and natural gas prices are up over 200% since the escalation of the conflict. However, the Ukraine war is not only creating upward pressure on energy prices, but also food and core items. Should commodity prices stay at elevated levels throughout the rest of the year, inflation rates well in excess of 6% could be on the cards for H2 22.
