Stagflation risks are building in the euro area. Business surveys pointed to a further sharp slowdown in the growth momentum at the end of Q2, stoking recession fears in the market. According to PMIs, the tailwind to services from pent-up demand seems to be fading earlier than expected, amid the cost of living squeeze to consumers, and manufacturing production fell for the first time in two years. A positive side-effect of weaker demand are signs of easing cost pressures on prices and supplier delivery times continuing to normalize. Yet, euro area inflation reached a new record high of 8.6% in June and even if pricing power in industry and services should have reached its peak, upside risks to prices still persist from a sudden Russian gas-stop and a tense global food supply situation (read more in Euro inflation notes - Food for thought, 1 July), not least after the Italian government declared a drought emergency for five regions in the Northern Po valley, the country's industrial and agricultural hub.

After Russia curtailed gas supply via the North Stream 1 pipeline by 60%, the German government has raised its gas risk level to the second-highest 'alarm' phase. Natural gas futures prices are up 100% since June (see also Research - Restrictions of gas use moving closer in Europe, 1 July). While German inflation eased somewhat in June (from 7.9% to 7.6%), we think the setback will prove temporary and expire with the energy relief measures in September, especially after Finance Minister Lindner ruled out further support measures before 2023, citing budgetary constraints. With the risk of a sudden Russian gas supply-stop lurking in the background and a government that seems falling back into old fiscal habits, just at a time when the post-pandemic consumption boost is fading, Germany's economy is in for challenging times.

The ECB confirmed its intention to hike all three policy rates by 25bp in July (see also ECB Review, 9 June). The pace of further rate increases thereafter will depend on how the economy evolves. However, in the absence of any material improvement in the inflation dynamics (which we do not expect), a 50bp hike in September now seems the base case. Beyond that, we think a sequence of gradual hikes until Q1 23 will follow, but much will depend on how successful ECB can navigate the rising stagflationary risks. The continued rise in government bond yields - especially for the periphery - illustrates the tightrope ECB has to walk between reigning in inflation, while avoiding economic collapse. To tackle the increasing risk of financial fragmentation between North and South, ECB has sped up work on a new anti-fragmentation tool to be unveiled at the July meeting, while flexible PEPP reinvestments remain the first line of defence to avoid Italian public borrowing costs spiralling out of control.

French President Macron's party and allies lost their absolute majority in parliament, while far right and hard left parties gained. Macron now has to seek allies from rival parties, spelling trouble for implementing his ambitious reform agenda. The election result points towards an increasingly divided France and political uncertainty is just returning at a time when the economy has lost steam and fiscal vulnerabilities have resurfaced with rising public borrowing costs. While he retains significant powers over foreign and defence policy, a challenging second term awaits Macron on the domestic front.

