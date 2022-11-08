The euro area economy defied gravity and continued to expand in Q3 22 by 0.2% q/q (after 0.8% q/q in Q2). Waning pent-up services demand led to a noticeable cooling in the growth pace in Italy and Spain, while Germany's economy is weathering the economic storm so far better than expected. Despite sky-high inflation and a worsening energy crisis, country figures suggest that private consumption remained fairly resilient during Q3. The delayed energy pass-through, pandemic savings and fiscal mitigating measures probably helped keep a hand under domestic demand, while a decent order backlog coupled with easing supply constraints in manufacturing still supports export performance near-term. The ongoing euro area recovery is a welcome positive surprise, but we still think it will be difficult to avoid a recession during the winter, amid slowing industrial activity, while domestic demand will increasingly feel the impact of falling real disposable incomes and higher borrowing costs.

Leading indicators suggest the downturn gathered pace at the start of Q4, led by manufacturing, but also services activity weakened further. Ongoing labour market resilience remains a bright spot and the latest wage rounds point to a continued uptrend in negotiated wage growth ahead. Inflationary pressures remain stubbornly high and the weaker demand environment has yet to weakened firms' pricing power, with cost-push inflation continuing at broadly unchanged rates and selling price expectations staying elevated. Both HICP and core inflation reached record highs of 10.7% and 5.0%, respectively, in October and a peak is not yet in sight.

Stagflationary trends are sharpening the policy dilemma for ECB, but focus remains firmly on reigning in inflation pressures. ECB continued to hike policy rates by another 75bp at the October meeting, while also announcing a range of technical changes to how minimum reserves are remunerated and a large overhaul of TLTRO terms that could trigger a large significant drop in excess liquidity of EUR 500bn-1tr already on 23 November (see ECB review, 27 October). Markets had hoped for a softening in the ECB's language regarding the pace and degree of future rate hikes amid the economic slowdown (the ECB 'pivot'). But with strong core inflation momentum and the risk of de-anchoring inflation expectations still lurking in the background, market hopes have been dashed and we think ECB will continue to front-load rate hikes with another 50bp rate increase coming up in December, while quantitative tightening (QT, i.e. reducing the balance) discussions will also gather pace in the coming months.

Germany's collaboration with European partners is becoming increasingly strained. After finding itself increasingly isolated on the European stage, Germany agreed to a 'temporary dynamic price corridor' for natural gas and technical work on a joint purchasing platform and new complementary gas price benchmark continues at the EU level. Chancellor Scholz' trip to China illustrated that Germany remains reluctant to sever its business ties despite geopolitical tensions. Differing views on EU defence, 'strategic autonomy', energy policies and another round of EU-backed borrowing have led to a noticeably cooling in the Franco-German ties in recent months, which is bad news for the European project. Thankfully, new Italian PM Meloni struck a conciliatory tone during her first visit to Brussels and reiterated her willingness to engage with EU partners and abide by the fiscal rules.

