Market movers today
Today we get the August inflation print, which is the last inflation release before the September ECB meeting. Following yesterday's high German inflation print, we expect a noticeable rise in Euro zone inflation, where we look for a rise in Euro core inflation to 1.3% in August from 0.7% in July.
In Denmark we expect gross unemployment has declined slightly in July following big declines in May and June.
Overnight we get the Chinese Caixin manufacturing PMI and we get PMIs out of South East Asia. Here it will be very interesting to see what broken supply chains and local lockdowns in hard hit countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines have done to manufacturing activity.
The 60 second overview
Markets: Global markets were still digesting the comments from Powell on Friday. With UK out for a bank holiday, bond yields ended marginally lower, with spreads to Bunds tighter. Equities continued to rise on continued support from the monetary policy side.
Asian markets are mixed this morning with Hong Kong lower as Chinese service PMI softened in August on the back of increased restrictions following spikes in the delta variant. European and US futures slightly higher this morning.
China: The Chinese PMI released over night was weaker than market consensus, with notably the non-manufacturing component missing the estimate, and declined to 47.5 which is the lowest level in more than a decade (except for the prints in the acute start of the pandemic). This is another print supporting our view that the global cycle peak is behind us.
COVID: With the spreading of the virus in certain parts of the US, the EU removed US from the safe-travel list.
Equities: Global stocks were higher yesterday as the goldilocks thinking dominated on the back of the dovish surprise from Powel Friday. With US 10 year yields dropping back below 1.3% growth stocks were the notable outperformer of value yesterday with the FAMMAG universe leading the way. Banks a clear underperformer together with energy despite oil price ending higher. In US S&P500 posted the 12th record high for the month and 53th for the year, index gain passed 20% yesterday. Dow -0.2%, S&P 500 +0.4%, Nasdaq +0.9% and Russell 2000 -0.5%.
FI: Yesterday's trading session can best be described as a wait-and-see with the UK being out for bank holiday and month-end approaching. The most important release near term is the US labour market report on Friday, with FOMC tapering eventually coming.
FX: Yesterday's session marked a fairly slow start to the week for FX markets with bilateral currency moves vs the EUR kept within +/- 1stdev. EUR/USD remained steady around 1.18 while both EUR/NOK and EUR/SEK edged a few figures lower.
Credit: Credit performance was mixed yesterday where iTraxx Xover tightened 3.8bp (closing in 228.7bp) and Main 0.8bp, taking it to 45.2bp. Cash bonds were less strong, with HY closing broadly unchanged and IG widening around ½bp.
Nordic macro
Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodèn speaks about monetary policy and the current economic situation at 14.00 CET. Riksbank buys SEK3bn muni bonds. Danske Bank has released the August Boprisindicator showing price developments for Stockholm condos this morning.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields lower amid a mixed session. China's slowdown concerns could check the gains in the euro. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is edging higher towards 1.3800, having found strong bids near the 1.3750 region. The China slowdown-led risk-off flows drag Treasury yields lower alongside the US dollar. Looming Brexit concerns could cap the upside in the cable ahead of the key US data.
Gold: Why $1830 continues to lure buyers? Focus on US data
Gold price pullback from the highest levels in about four weeks at $1823 on Monday, as it finished the day at $1810, posting moderate losses on the day. Gold’s hourly chart shows more room to the upside ahead of the US data.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.