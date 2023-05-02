Share:

Notes/observations

- Wave of manufacturing PMI data in Europe highlights weakness within the main engine of the EU as CPI readings remain hot. Italy, Netherlands and Austria CPI higher than expected. EU Core CPI in line. For PMI’s, Euro Zone, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden all register contractions, albeit with slight upward revisions for Euro Zone, Germany, France and UK final readings. Peripheral nations of Norway, Greece, Turkey and Hungary notch expansions.

- Australia’s RBA resumes tightening with unexpected 25bps hike (consensus for leaving unchanged). Cited ‘too high’ inflation. Reiterated that some further tightening may be needed. AUS currency and yields rose, ASX200 dropped.

- Market still moving off any banking stability news and the ongoing US default drama. Overnight, Tres Sec Yellen in her letter to McCarthy gave best estimate of early June, when they will be unable to satisfy all of Govt’s obligations. US Pres Biden said to call top congressional leaders to a May 9th meeting to discuss debt limit.

- FOMC rate decision tomorrow. 25bps hike cemented in with 95% odds, lifting +10% after First Republic Bank rescue was announced.

- Earnings Recap: BP reported slightly underwhelming Q1 with rev miss and authorized $1.75B in share buybacks expects Q2 industry refining margins to be lower than the first quarter due to weaker middle distillate margins. HSBC strong result beats street estimates and authorizes $2.0B in buybacks, noted a provisional gain of $1.5B from SVB UK acquisition.

- Asia closed higher with exception of ASX200 -0.9% (RBA decision). EU indices are -0.5% to +0.1%. US futures are -0.1%. Gold 0.0%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent -0.1%, WTI -0.3%, TTF -1.9%; Crypto: BTC -1.9%, ETH -0.9%.

Asia

- RBA hikes by 25bps (not expected) to resume its tightening. Brings Cash Rate Target to 3.85%. Inflation at 7.0% was too high; remained resolute in determination to return CPI back to target. Reiterates that expected some further tightening might well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe.

- South Korea Apr CPI registered its slowest annual pace since Feb 2022 (M/M: 0.2% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.7%e.

Europe

- UK Apr BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 8.8% v 8.9% prior with food prices rising 15.7% (record high). British Retail Consortium (BRC): Shop price inflation has yet to peak. Should start to see food prices come down in the coming months.

Americas

- Treasury Sec Yellen letter to House Speaker McCarthy noted that after reviewing most recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we would be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1st.

- Senate Majority Leader Schumer sets in motion process for vote on clean two-year debt limit suspension.

- Sen Manchin (D-WV) indicated his willingness to repeal parts of inflation reduction act (IRA) that increase debt. Noted that US would NOT default on its debt.

- President Biden said to call top congressional leaders to a May 9th meeting to discuss debt limit.

- White House said to be close to selecting Philip Jefferson [current Fed Gov] for the Fed Vice Chair position; expected to select Adriana Kugler [professor] for the Fed's board.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.28% at 465.32, FTSE -0.04% at 7,867.30, DAX -0.24% at 15,884.95, CAC-40 -0.42% at 7,460.00, IBEX-35 -0.69% at 9,177.37, FTSE MIB +0.18% at 27,127.00, SMI +0.18% at 11,457.80, S&P 500 Futures -0.30%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open modestly higher across the board but later turned around to take on a negative bias; sectors leading to the upside include technology and materials; lagging sectors include real estate and health care; DNB completes merger with Sbanken; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include AmerisourceBergen, Eaton, Thomson Reuters and Pfizer.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ashtead Group [AHT.UK] +2.0% (buyback), Shop Apotheke [SAE.DE] -1.0% (Q1, affirms FY23).

- Energy: BP [BP.UK] -5.0% (Q1, profit beat, rev miss, announces $1.75B buyback).

- Financials: HSBC [HSBA.UK] +4.5% (Q1 beat, affirms FY23 guidance and div payout), Jyske Bank [JYSK.DK] -3.5% (Q1 beat, affirms FY23), Patrizia [PAT.DE] -1.5% (appoints new CEO).

- Industrials: Traton [8TRA.DE] -1.5% (earnings), Varta [VAR1.DE] -1.0% (cuts FY23 rev guidance - post close Fri), Stabilus [STM.DE] -3.5% (Q2, affirms FY23).

- Technology: Logitech International [LOGN.CH] +6.0% (earnings), AMS-Osram [AMS.CH] -5.5% (Q1 miss, guides weak Q2), Landis + Gyr [LAND.CH] +3.5% (Q1 beat, affirms FY23).

Speakers

- Poland Central Bank (NBP) Gov Glapinski stated that the domestic economy was evolving in line with projections. Saw CPI in single-digits by end-2023 (*Reminder: Poland Apr Preliminary CPI YoY reading was 14.7%).

- Bank of Korea (BOK) Apr Minutes noted that the pace of core CPI easing to be slower than headline inflation. Uncertainty in inflation path due to oil and utility prices.

Currencies/fixed income

- Focus remains on the major rate decisions this week.

- Fed expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate increase on Wed and perhaps pause afterwards.

- EUR/USD hovering around the 1.10 level but EUR/JPY cross at a 15-year high above the 151.40 level. Divergent rate path between BOJ and ECB accounting for the cross movements. ECB seen hiking by 25bps on Thursday with more hikes seen continuing into early summer

. Bank of Japan dovishness continued to weigh upon the yen currency.

- AUD was firmer after the surprise RBA rate hike during the Asian session with its statement noting that "some further" tightening might be required to ensure that inflation returned to target in a reasonable timeframe.

- Dealers noted that the US 5-year Credit Default Swaps (CDS) rose to over 70bps for its (highest level since 2009).

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Apr Preliminary CPI Y/Y: 5.2% v 4.4% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Apr Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.7% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 5.9% v 4.5% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Apr Producer Confidence: 3.0 v 4.0 prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Apr Manufacturing PMI: 44.9 v 46.4 prior (8th month of contraction and lowest since May 2020).

- (DE) Germany Mar Retail Sales M/M: -2.4% v +0.4% prior; Y/Y: -6.5% v -6.5%e.

- (UK) Apr Nationwide House Price Index M/M: +0.5% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: -2.7% v -3.7%e.

- (RU) Russia Apr Manufacturing PMI: 52.6 v 53.2 prior (12th month of expansion).

- (HU) Hungary Mar PPI M/M: -1.2% v -2.2% prior; Y/Y: 21.7% v 29.0% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Feb Final Trade Balance: €0.6B v €0.5B prelim.

- (SE) Sweden Apr PMI Manufacturing: 45.5 v 45.5 prior (7th straight contraction).

- (CH) Swiss Q2 SECO Consumer Confidence: -29.7 v -22.0e.

- (AT) Austria Apr Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 9.8% v 9.2% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Q1 Advance GDP (1st of 3 readings) Q/Q: +0.1% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: -0.2% v -0.5%e (moves out of its technical recession).

- (TR) Turkey Apr Manufacturing PMI: 51.5 v 50.9 prior (4th straight expansion).

- (HU) Hungary Apr Manufacturing PMI: 61.9 v 53.7e (7th straight expansion).

- (PL) Poland Apr Manufacturing PMI: 46.6 v 47.9e (12th straight contraction).

- (ES) Spain Apr Manufacturing PMI: 49.0 v 49.9e (1st contraction in 3 months).

- (CH) Swiss Apr PMI Manufacturing: 45.3 v 47.3e (4th month of contraction).

- (CZ) Czech Republic Apr Manufacturing PMI: 42.8 v 44.5e (11th straight contraction).

- (TH) Thailand Apr Business Sentiment Index: 50.1 v 52.9 prior.

- (IT) Italy Apr Manufacturing PMI: 46.8 v 49.5e (1st contraction in 4 months).

- (FR) France Apr Final Manufacturing PMI: 45.6 v 45.5 prelim (confirmed 3rd month of contraction and lowest since May 2020).

- (DE) Germany Apr Final Manufacturing PMI: 44.5 v 44.0 prelim (confirmed 10th straight contraction but lowest since May 2020)).

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Final Manufacturing PMI: 45.8 v 45.5 prelim (confirmed 10th straight contraction).

- (EU) Euro Zone Mar M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 2.5% v 2.4%e.

- (GR) Greece Apr Manufacturing PMI: 52.4 v 52.8 prior (3rd straight expansion).

- (NO) Norway Apr PMI Manufacturing: 51.2 v 48.6 prior (1st expansion in 4 months).

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 523.9B v 538.4B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 506.5B v 520.4B prior.

- (UK) Apr Final Manufacturing PMI: 47.8v 46.6 prelim (confirmed 9th straight contraction).

- (HK) Hong Kong Q1 Advance GDP Q/Q: 5.2% v 3.0%e; Y/Y: 2.7% v 0.5%e.

- (NG) Nigeria Apr PMI Manufacturing: 53.8 v 42.3 prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr CPI Estimate Y/Y: 7.0% v 7.0%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.6% v 5.6%e.

- (IT) Italy Apr Preliminary CPI M/M: +0.5% v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 8.3% v 7.3%e.

- (IT) Italy Apr Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.0% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 8.8% v 8.0%e.

- (ZA) South Africa Apr Manufacturing PMI: 49.8 v 48.1 prior (3rd straight contraction).

Fixed income issuance

Looking ahead

- (ZA) South Africa Apr Naamsa Vehicle Sales Y/Y: No est v -0.6% prior.

- (RO) Romania Apr International Reserves: No est v $59.3B prior.

- (IT) Italy Apr Budget Balance: No est v -€31.9B prior.

- (US) Apr Total Vehicle Sales (SAAR): No est v 14.8M prior.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €500M in 0.10% Apr 2033 I/L Bond (Bundei).

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell €2.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 05:30 (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2031, 2037 and 2044 bonds.

- 06:00 (IT) Italy Mar PPI M/M: No est v -1.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 10.0% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Mar Retail Sales M/M: No est v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.4% prior.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 3-month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economist Survey.

- 08:00 (CZ) Czech Apr Budget Balance (CZK): No est v -166.2B prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Mar Economic Activity Index (monthly GDP) M/M: -0.4%e v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: -1.7%e v -0.5% prior.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.0-6.2B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil Apr Manufacturing PMI: No est v 47.0 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Mar JOLTS Job Openings: 9.725Me v 9.93M prior.

- 10:00 (US) Mar Factory Orders: +1.3%e v -0.7% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): No est v -0.3% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Mar Final Durable Goods Orders: No est v 3.2% prelim; Durables (ex-transportation): No est v +0.3% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v -0.4% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v -0.4% prelim.

- 11:00 (DK) Denmark Apr Foreign Reserves (DKK): No est v 599.2B prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.5 prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Apr Manufacturing PMI: No est v 51.0 prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Mar Total Remittances: $5.0Be v $4.4B prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 12:00 (IT) Italy Apr New Car Registrations Y/Y: No est v 40.8% prior.

- 14:00 (BR) Brazil Apr Trade Balance: $8.3Be v $11.0B prior; Exports: $27.2Be v $33.1B prior; Imports: $19.1Be v $22.1B prior.

- 14:00 (MX) Mexico Apr IMEF Manufacturing Index : No est v 49.2 prior; Non-Manufacturing Index : No est v 54.0 prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: No est v -6.1M prior.

- 17:00 (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Financial Stability Review (FSR).

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Unemployment Rate: 3.5%e v 3.4% prior; Employment Change Q/Q: 0.5%e v 0.1% prior (revised from 0.2%); Y/Y: 1.8%e v 1.3% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Apr Final PMI Services: No est v 52.6 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 52.2 prelim.

- 20:30 (VN) Vietnam Apr PMI Manufacturing: No est v 47.7 prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Mar Retail Sales M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior.

- 23:30 (TH) Thailand Apr CPI M/M: +0.2%e v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 2.7%e v 2.8% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 1.7%e v 1.8% prior.