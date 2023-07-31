Join Luca Santos, a seasoned Technical Market Analyst, as he delves into the eagerly anticipated release of the Euro Area Inflation Rate tonight at 7 pm Sydney time. In this insightful video, Luca will provide expert analysis and valuable insights to help traders navigate the currency markets. Discover key indicators and trends to watch for, as well as potential strategies that can assist in determining the next move in the currency. Don't miss this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the Euro Area Inflation Rate and its potential impact on trading decisions.
